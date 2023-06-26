Shots fired inside Dogwood Social House

A Cape Girardeau Police Department release states shots were fired inside a business at about 11 p.m. Saturday, June 24.

The release does not identify the business but does note the incident occurred in the 0-100 block of South Plaza Way.

Dogwood Social House is located at 80 South Plaza Way and is the only business that would have been open in that block at that time.

The release states officers cleared the business and found no victim. They did find evidence of shots fired, the release states.

"The preliminary investigation shows there was an altercation between a group of individuals inside the business, and shots were fired," the release states.

Police asked anyone with information about the incident to contact the department  (573) 335-6621; anonymous tip line, (573) 339-6313; or text "CAPEPD" to 847411.