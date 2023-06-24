News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 6-25-23
Lord Jesus, may we persevere in the race you have set before us, focusing on you. Amen.
More to explore
-
Volunteers wash away vandalism at Old Mississippi River Bridge Scenic OverlookOn June 21, volunteers from Todt Roofing, PJ's Pressure Washing and Quality Tree teamed up to pressure wash the recently vandalized Old Mississippi River Bridge Scenic Overlook. Todt Roofing's Brennon Todt organized the volunteers to come together...
-
Weeklong Show Me Careers program starts MondayCape Girardeau businesses will participate beginning Monday, June 26, in the five-day Show Me Careers program, billed by Missouri Chamber of Commerce for area middle school and high school educators as a hands-on learning experience providing "a...
-
First phase of SEMO stadium rebuild on track for fall completionA new south side of Southeast Missouri State University's football/soccer stadium is on track to be ready for fall sports. Brady Barke, vice president for Intercollegiate Athletics at Southeast Missouri State University, said the first phase of...
-
Peach crops damaged by winter freeze, late frostsPeach growers in Southeast Missouri and Southwest Illinois reported severe damage to their 2023 harvests caused by sub-freezing temperatures in December and late frosts in March and April. The National Weather Service website reports that the...
-
2023 Zalma High School valedictorian William CoomerWilliam Coomer Zalma Parents: Anna and James Coomer. Post-graduation plans: Attend Southeast Missouri State University and become a real estate agent, High school activities: Basketball, FCCLA president, STUCO President, BETA and FBLA. Favorite...
-
2023 Cape Girardeau Central High School Valedictorian Srija BandyopadhayaySrija Bandyopadhayay Cape Central Parents: Asit Bandyopadhayay (father) and Sucharita Bandyopadhayay (mother). Post-graduation plans: Plan on attending Saint Louis University and major in biomedical engineering on the pre-med track. High school...
-
2023 Advance High School valedictorian Jaxon LimbaughJaxon Limbaugh Advance Parents: Kelly Limbaugh and Victoria Pixley. Post-graduation plans: I plan to attend Missouri State University and eventually become an orthopedic surgeon. High school activities: Basketball, baseball, Student Government,...
-
2023 Leopold High School valedictorian Kinslee VanderMierdenKinslee VanderMierden Leopold Parents: Lee and Jamie VanderMierden. Post-graduation plans: Attend Ole Miss and get a bachelors degree in biology and then go to optometry school. High school activities: Beta Club, Pep Club, Business Club,...
-
2023 Jackson High School valedictorian Bailey O'NealBailey ONeal Jackson Parents: Mark and Joey ONeal. Post-Graduation plans: Attending the University of Alabama, majoring in biology on the pre-med track. High school activities: Speech and drama, French Club, National Honor Society, National...
-
2023 Scott City High School valedictorian Ruth CobbRuth Cobb Scott City Parents: Donald and Teresa Cobb. Post-graduation plans: I plan on attending Central Methodist University to double major in marine biology and chemistry. High school activities: A+ School Tutoring Scholarship, four years;...
-
-
Black bear spotted near Hilliard, MissouriA couple in northern Butler County got a big surprise Tuesday evening when they looked out their window and saw a black bear frolicking in their backyard. The couple, who live near Hilliard in a wooded residential area, wish to remain anonymous, but...
-
SoutheastHEALTH warns of potential data breach stemming from former vendor3SoutheastHEALTH put out a news release Thursday, June 22, stating the company learned of a potential data breach involving a former billing vendor, ITX. The release stated a SoutheastHEALTH patient received a letter from ITX informing them of the...
-
Cape Girardeau Public Library to host Lock & Key event next weekCape Girardeau Public Library will be holding a puzzle event Thursday, June 29, for children ages 9 to 11. The event will be held from 2 until 3 p.m. with registration needed to attend. Cape Girardeau Public Library posted the event on its Facebook...
-
Back-to-school drive-thru vaccination clinic held1Addy Sapp, an eighth grade student at Terry W. Kitchen Junior High School in Cape Girardeau, receives vaccinations Wednesday, June 21, at the Back-to-School drive-thru vaccination clinic held at Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center in Cape...
-
Faith-filled night at Rock 'n' Roll Drive-InThe Rock 'n' Roll Drive-In will be having a night of faith Sunday, June 25, hosted by First Baptist Church of Delta. The feature film, "Jesus Revolution", is a Christian movie based on a true story of a national spiritual awakening in the early...
-
Doctors: Infant suffered 'head injuries'POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- A Poplar Bluff man has been arrested for second-degree murder in the death of his 5-week-old son. Dustin Eugene Mason, 25, is accused of shaking the infant to the point it caused death, Butler County Sheriff Mark Dobbs said...
-
Outer Road 55 in Scott County reduced for pavement repairs; Highway 72 in Jackson impacted for light installationOuter Road 55 in Scott County -- from U.S. 62 to the end of state maintenance near Sikeston, Missouri -- will be reduced as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make pavement repairs. A MoDOT news release said the work will take place from 7...
-
2023 Oak ridge High School valedicttorian Erin UrhahnErin Urhahn Oak Ridge Parents: Kerri and Tim Urhahn. Post-graduation plans: Attend Southeast Missouri State University for English and creative writing. High school activities: Student Council president, National Honor Society president, class...
-
Photo Gallery 6/23/232023 B Magazine Difference MakersMeet the 2023 B Magazine Difference Makers. These 16 individuals cover a spectrum of professions: business, ministry, health care, social services, education, athletics, creative arts and more. But each one is making an impact in their own unique...
-
Photo Gallery 6/23/23Putt Putt Pub Crawl
-
-
Tiny homes to get another hearing in Jackson4Jackson Board of Aldermen spent more than 20 minutes in its study session Tuesday, June 20, discussing the ongoing "tiny homes" debate in the Cape Girardeau County seat city, and has set a new public hearing for Monday, Aug. 7, on the issue....
-
Ameren Missouri donates 50 air conditioning unitsAmeren Missouri donated 50 window air conditioner units Wednesday, June 21, to the East Missouri Action Agency Inc. in Cape Girardeau. Allison Beard, East Missouri Action Agency program coordinator, said the air conditioners will be available for...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 6/22/23 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Thursday, June 22 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Monday, June 12, meeting Communications/reports other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail and...
-
-
Local News 6/21/23Water level low, but river traffic clear to continue1The Army Corps of Engineers stated the Mississippi River water levels are approaching "historic" lows, but it does not anticipate an interruption to river traffic. Liam Wallace, a civil engineer with the St. Louis District Water Control for the Army...
-
Local News 6/21/23WWII veterans walk through memories at Missouri's National Veterans MemorialPERRYVILLE, Mo. -- Veterans from different wars, including six men from World War II, walked through Missouri's National Veterans Memorial facility Monday, June 19, to see different memorials and tour the museum in Perryville. A group from St....
-
Most read 6/21/23Three arrested in Cape Girardeau County on various charges3While serving a search warrant to arrest a man wanted in connection with a Bollinger County, Missouri, shooting, authorities located three Cape Girardeau residents who have subsequently been charged with numerous felonies. Cape Girardeau and...
-
-
Most read 6/20/23Koerbers leave dairy operation on their terms after four decades18Paul Koerber could tell a thousand stories about his dairy farm just outside Gordonville. Stories about family. Stories about the teenaged farmhands he's hired. Stories about cows. Weather events. How the corn is cut. How the cows are milked. How...
-
-
Most read 6/19/23Outgoing emergency management director advises Cape Girardeau County businesses, others to plan for emergencies3Mark Winkler retires Wednesday, July 12, as Cape Girardeau County's emergency management director. Winkler, an alumnus of Perryville, Missouri's St. Vincent dePaul High School, has spent 33 years in the field 28 years with state emergency...
-
Most read 6/19/23Speakeyzy Coffee in Cape Girardeau closesSpeakeyzy Coffee announced June 11 via social media that it was closing its downtown Cape Girardeau establishment. The shop, which formally opened in May 2022 at 811 Broadway, was owned by Suzanne Hightower and was next door to the under-renovation...
-
-
Most read 6/17/23Public hearing Wednesday to consider mall project10The next step for Cape Girardeau municipal officials considering a tax incentive package for a proposal to redevelop West Park Mall will occur in a few days. A public hearing is set for 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at Osage Centre for the project put forth...
-
Most read 6/16/23Family still searching for girl taken from Cape Girardeau porch2The family of Elizabeth Gill believes "Beth", who disappeared 58 years ago, might still be alive. Elizabeth Gill vanished from Cape Girardeau late afternoon June 13, 1965, and was never seen again. She was only 2 1/2 years old, the youngest of 10...