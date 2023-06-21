Shipyard Music Festival announces band lineup for fifth annual event

Editorial

Cape Girardeau's outdoor music party of the year is returning for its fifth edition this fall.

Shipyard Music Festival is set for Sept. 22-23 at Century Casino Cape Girardeau. Organizers of the two-day music festival recently announced this year's lineup, which includes a mix of 16 regional and nationally-touring bands.

Headlining acts are Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors and The Infamous Stringdusters. Other bands include: Southern Avenue, Seratones, Willi Carlisle, The Local Honeys, Dawson Hollow, National Park Radio, Arlie, Ax and the Hatchetmen, In the Pines, Feel, Shaun Munday, Of Sea and Stone, Jessie Schupbach and The Jumper Cables.

"Our goal for 2023 is to build on the successes of previous years, welcoming music fans from around the country to Cape Girardeau," said Jeff Rawson, Shipyard Music Festival producer. "Music and food connect us all. That is the ultimate vision of Shipyard: to bring people together, to share a meal and a song with those we love and the new friends to come."

While the event is dominated by music, there's much more. The festival includes food and beverage vendors, interactive experiences hosted by the event sponsors, and even activities for the kids.

Tickets are on sale now at shipyardfest.com.

This is a big deal for Cape Girardeau and the surrounding communities. Thousands make their way to downtown Cape Girardeau each year for this event. It's not only a good way to engage folks in the community, but we've seen people travel quite a distance to attend Shipyard. Special thanks to all the sponsors who help make it possible.

We hope you'll make plans to be there this year as we celebrate with two days of music, food, friends and good fun at the Shipyard Music Festival.