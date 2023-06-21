News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 6-21-23
O Lord God, may we lovingly tell others about your gift of salvation. Amen.

Water level low, but river traffic clear to continueThe Army Corps of Engineers stated the Mississippi River water levels are approaching "historic" lows, but it does not anticipate an interruption to river traffic. Liam Wallace, a civil engineer with the St. Louis District Water Control for the Army...
WWII veterans walk through memories at Missouri's National Veterans MemorialPERRYVILLE, Mo. -- Veterans from different wars, including six men from World War II, walked through Missouri's National Veterans Memorial facility Monday, June 19, to see different memorials and tour the museum in Perryville. A group from St....
Cape Girardeau City council formally adopts budget1Cape Girardeau City Council members adopted the city's coming fiscal year budget at their meeting Tuesday, June 20. The budget includes a pay raise of 3% for all city workers and changes to some fees. Water and sewer rates will increase 5% for bills...
Charleston parks benefit from Byrd estate bequestCHARLESTON, Mo. -- The late James Lanier Byrd III's roots ran deep in Mississippi County and Charleston. Now, thanks to a substantial donation from his estate to the city of Charleston, Byrd's legacy will live on. After two years of planning and...
Three arrested in Cape Girardeau County on various charges1While serving a search warrant to arrest a man wanted in connection with a Bollinger County, Missouri, shooting, authorities located three Cape Girardeau residents who have subsequently been charged with numerous felonies. Cape Girardeau and...
Man arrested after allegedly stabbing wifePOPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- Poplar Bluff police officers arrested a man after he allegedly stabbed his wife and left her at the hospital. Officers responded to the Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center emergency room at 9:05 a.m. Friday, June 16, after a...
3 arrested in alleged check fraud caseA tip, license plate photo technology and a short foot chase led to felony forgery and drug charges for three individuals in Cape Girardeau, two of whom are from out of state. The Cape Girardeau Police Department stated in a news release that on...
Safe House to find new location in AugustSafe House of Southeast Missouri has announced it will be relocating its Safe House Outreach Office and Thrift Shop to 2350 Independence St. in August. The new office will be in the place of the Wiethop Truck Sales building. In the Safe House's June...
Koerbers leave dairy operation on their terms after four decades18Paul Koerber could tell a thousand stories about his dairy farm just outside Gordonville. Stories about family. Stories about the teenaged farmhands he's hired. Stories about cows. Weather events. How the corn is cut. How the cows are milked. How...
High demand leading to lengthy delays for passports1The U.S. State Department advised, because of "unprecedented demand", it is taking an estimated to 10 to 13 weeks to process routine passport applications. Per the department's website, travel.state.gov, all Americans are encouraged to check their...
Department of Health provides online map, text number to find summer food programs2The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (MDHSS) is providing an online interactive map and text number to help families locate Summer Food Service Program sites around the state. The Summer Food Service Program is made to feed children...
Volunteer shortage highlights the value of time, talents to area organizationsCharitable organizations impact the very fabric of our lives every day, but they can't do it without you! Through individual contributions, each of us can have a positive impact on the work of these nonprofits and, as a result, each of us can make a...
Drive-through vaccination clinic for kindergarteners, 8th gradersCape Girardeau County Public Health Center staff will conduct two drive-through vaccination clinics for students entering kindergarten or eighth grade. The clinics will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, and Wednesday, July 26, at...
Sweet Corn Festival to be held this weekend in East Prairie1The Sweet Corn Festival will be Friday and Saturday, June 23 and 24, in East Prairie, Missouri. The festival will start at 10 a.m. Friday with vendors selling their food and crafts for a soft start to the weekend. From 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., there...
Ripley County inmate jumps from second-story courthouse window2An inmate waiting to appear last week in Ripley County (Missouri) Circuit Court attempted to escape by leaping out of a second-story courthouse window, breaking bones in his elbow and leg and sustaining lacerations to his face. According to reports,...
'Super Mario Bros. Movie' to be shown free next weekThere will be a free drive-in movie night Friday, June 30, at the Community Partnership building at 40 S. Sprigg St. in Cape Girardeau. This is a free event put on by the Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri, a not-for-profit organization....
Trail of Tears designated for water collection as drought continuesCape Girardeau County's Trail of Tears State Park has been designated as an official water collection site to aid farmers during the current drought as authorized Tuesday, June 13, by Gov. Mike Parson. Other state Department of Natural Resources...
Alzheimer's Association to present workshops this week in Cape, Jackson1The Missouri chapter of the Alzheimer's Association is presenting two workshops on the warning signs of Alzheimer's disease Wednesday, June 21. The first workshop will begin at 10 a.m. at Montgomery Bank Training Center at 526 West Main St. in...
Attorney general candidate Will Scharf speaks at Delmonico's16Former violent crimes prosecutor and Republican candidate for state attorney general Will Scharf spoke about his intentions and motivation for running for the office at a meeting of SEMO Pachyderm Club on Thursday, June 15...
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 6-20-23City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 20 Adoption of agenda n Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda. Approval of minutes n Motion approving the minutes of the regular meeting of Monday, June 5....
Most read 6/19/23Speakeyzy Coffee in Cape Girardeau closesSpeakeyzy Coffee announced June 11 via social media that it was closing its downtown Cape Girardeau establishment. The shop, which formally opened in May 2022 at 811 Broadway, was owned by Suzanne Hightower and was next door to the under-renovation...
Local News 6/17/23Public hearing Wednesday to consider mall project10The next step for Cape Girardeau municipal officials considering a tax incentive package for a proposal to redevelop West Park Mall will occur in a few days. A public hearing is set for 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at Osage Centre for the project put forth...
Most read 6/16/23Family still searching for girl taken from Cape Girardeau porch2The family of Elizabeth Gill believes "Beth", who disappeared 58 years ago, might still be alive. Elizabeth Gill vanished from Cape Girardeau late afternoon June 13, 1965, and was never seen again. She was only 2 1/2 years old, the youngest of 10...
West Park Mall owners tout plan for property redevelopment19In advance of a public hearing, potential recommendation from Cape Girardeau's Tax Increment Financing Commission and an up-or-down vote at the City Council, those involved with a proposed redevelopment of West Park Mall have released additional...
Try a Fatty Patty with your daddy4Last week I had the opportunity to sit down and chat with Cody Snider, manager and co-owner of the new Fatty Patty Burger Barn restaurant, located in the old Zaxby's building in Cape Girardeau (407 Cape West Crossings). Talk about perfect timing....
Dozens dead after migrant vessel sinks off GreeceKALAMATA, Greece -- A fishing boat crammed to the gunwales with migrants trying to reach Europe capsized and sank Wednesday off the coast of Greece, authorities said, leaving at least 79 dead and many more missing in one of the worst disasters of...
