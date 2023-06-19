News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 6-19-23
O Heavenly Father, may we take heart and know that you alone are God. Amen.
More to explore
-
Trail of Tears designated for water collection as drought continuesCape Girardeau County's Trail of Tears State Park has been designated as an official water collection site to aid farmers during the current drought as authorized Tuesday, June 13, by Gov. Mike Parson. Other state Department of Natural Resources...
-
Alzheimer's Association to present workshops this week in Cape, JacksonThe Missouri chapter of the Alzheimer's Association is presenting two workshops on the warning signs of Alzheimer's disease Wednesday, June 21. The first workshop will begin at 10 a.m. at Montgomery Bank Training Center at 526 West Main St. in...
-
Attorney general candidate Will Scharf speaks at Delmonico's12Former violent crimes prosecutor and Republican candidate for state attorney general Will Scharf spoke about his intentions and motivation for running for the office at a meeting of SEMO Pachyderm Club on Thursday, June 15...
-
-
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 6-20-23City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 20 Adoption of agenda n Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda. Approval of minutes n Motion approving the minutes of the regular meeting of Monday, June 5....
-
-
-
Public hearing Wednesday to consider mall project10The next step for Cape Girardeau municipal officials considering a tax incentive package for a proposal to redevelop West Park Mall will occur in a few days. A public hearing is set for 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at Osage Centre for the project put forth...
-
Record month for hotel/motel tax9City of Cape Girardeau hotel/motel tax receipts for the month of April were $105,715.44, reportedly the first time monthly revenues for the levy have surmounted a six-figure threshold. In the nine-month period of July 2022 through April 2023, the...
-
2023 Meadow Heights High School valedictorian Isabella FoltzIsabella Foltz Meadow Heights High School Parents: James and Traci Foltz. Post-graduation plans: I plan on attending University of Missouri-Columbia in the fall. My intended major is animal science. I hope to finish my undergraduate and then...
-
2023 Woodland High School valedictorian Josy CookJosy Cook Woodland High School Parents: Jason and Holly Cook. Post-graduation plans: Attend Evangel University on a fishing scholarship and pursue a degree in business.. High school activities: baseball, basketball, fishing, FFA, FBLA, FCA, pep...
-
2023 Thomas W. Kelly High School valedictorian Brianna PenningtonBrianna Pennington Thomas Kelly High School Parents: April Pennington and Richard Beppler. Post-graduation plans: Attend Davidson College in Davidson, North Carolina, to major in political science on the pre-law track. High school activities:...
-
2023 Thomas W. Kelly High School valedictorian Angela AbateAngela Abate Thomas Kelly High School Parents: John Abate and Tina Abate. Post-graduation plans: Attend Cape Career and Technology Center for LPN license. High school activities: Enrolled in Cape Career and Technology Center Senior year for CNA...
-
2023 Perryville High School valedicctorian Megan KluenderMegan Kluender Perryville High School Parents: Jason and Dana Kluender. Post-graduation plans: Attend Southeast Missouri State University to study music education. High school activities: Marching band for four years (played flute, saxophone and...
-
NB US 61 in Perry County reduced for sidewalk workNB US 61 in Perry County reduced for sidewalk work Northbound U.S. 61 in Perry County, between Route E and Highway 51, will be reduced to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction as contractor crews improve sidewalks in Perryville, Missouri. This...
-
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda forJune 20, 2023Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 20 City Hall Items for discussion n Appearances by Advisory Board Applicants n Planning and Zoning Commission Report n Consent Agenda Review Communications report n City council Consent agenda n...
-
-
-
-
Cape Girardeau school board builds Community Engagement plan2The Cape Girardeau Public Schools (CGPS) Board of Education considered items to be included in the district's Community Engagement policy at a special meeting Thursday morning, June 15. The meeting was a follow-up to input received from community...
-
Cape's Miracle Bird touts renewable energy via Renew Missouri4Cape Girardeau Central High School and 2022 Southeast Missouri State University graduate Miracle Bird said she believes in Renew Missouri's mission. Renew Missouri, a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit advocacy organization, advances efficiency and renewable...
-
Family still searching for girl taken from Cape Girardeau porch2The family of Elizabeth Gill believes "Beth", who disappeared 58 years ago, might still be alive. Elizabeth Gill vanished from Cape Girardeau late afternoon June 13, 1965, and was never seen again. She was only 2 1/2 years old, the youngest of 10...
-
Jackson police adds new canine after marijuana legalization1A German shepherd named Riggs was put into service Tuesday, June 13, by City of Jackson police to replace Beny, who has served on the K-9 unit in the Cape Girardeau County seat town since the fall of 2015. Beny was trained to sniff out cannabis,...
-
-
'An Enchanted Evening' scheduled for JulyThe Jackson Municipal Band will be having "An Enchanted Evening at the Park" with Storybook Entertainment company. This free event is part of the Jackson Municipal Band's Concert in the Park Series to be held from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 13, at...
-
Missouri movie premiere coming to Jackson1Southeast Missouri will have its chance to roll back in time while experiencing a movie premiere Saturday, August 26, in Jackson. The premiere will be for the film "All Nite Skate", directed by Nick Murphy, who returned to his hometown to tell the...
-
-
-
West Park Mall owners tout plan for property redevelopment18In advance of a public hearing, potential recommendation from Cape Girardeau's Tax Increment Financing Commission and an up-or-down vote at the City Council, those involved with a proposed redevelopment of West Park Mall have released additional...
-
Try a Fatty Patty with your daddy3Last week I had the opportunity to sit down and chat with Cody Snider, manager and co-owner of the new Fatty Patty Burger Barn restaurant, located in the old Zaxby's building in Cape Girardeau (407 Cape West Crossings). Talk about perfect timing....
-
Dozens dead after migrant vessel sinks off GreeceKALAMATA, Greece -- A fishing boat crammed to the gunwales with migrants trying to reach Europe capsized and sank Wednesday off the coast of Greece, authorities said, leaving at least 79 dead and many more missing in one of the worst disasters of...
-
-
-
Most read 6/12/23PORCH Initiative puts first family in South Cape Girardeau home19Joel and Brandy Hamlin closed on their first home Friday, June 9, nine months after attending an informational dinner for prospective homebuyers sponsored by the PORCH Initiative. Tameka Randle, Cape Girardeau City Council member and executive...
-
Most read 6/12/23Inclusive proclamation first of its kind for City of Cape Girardeau54Inclusive proclamation first of its kind for City of Cape Girardeau At most every meeting of the Cape Girardeau City Council, the municipal officials endorse various causes, organizations and people by proclaiming Mental Health Awareness Month or...