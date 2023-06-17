News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 6-18-23
O Heavenly Father, may we earnestly follow you, always seeking your guidance. Amen.
Attorney general candidate Will Scharf speaks at Delmonico'sFormer violent crimes prosecutor and Republican candidate for state attorney general Will Scharf spoke about his intentions and motivation for running for the office at a meeting of a Cape Girardeau County Republican group on Thursday, June 15...
Public hearing Wednesday to consider mall projectThe next step for Cape Girardeau municipal officials considering a tax incentive package for a proposal to redevelop West Park Mall will occur in a few days. A public hearing is set for 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at Osage Centre for the project put forth...
Chaffee native and singer Chapman releases album, "Where I'll Go"Logan Chapman's singing career didn't begin with him having a ton of confidence. "I used to have a really bad stage fright issue. My first time I ever performed was at a little open mic at this place called Lefty's in Kelso (Missouri). I thought...
Record month for hotel/motel tax1City of Cape Girardeau hotel/motel tax receipts for the month of April were $105,715.44, reportedly the first time monthly revenues for the levy have surmounted a six-figure threshold. In the nine-month period of July 2022 through April 2023, the...
2023 Meadow Heights High School valedictorian Isabella FoltzIsabella Foltz Meadow Heights High School Parents: James and Traci Foltz. Post-graduation plans: I plan on attending University of Missouri-Columbia in the fall. My intended major is animal science. I hope to finish my undergraduate and then...
2023 Woodland High School valedictorian Josy CookJosy Cook Woodland High School Parents: Jason and Holly Cook. Post-graduation plans: Attend Evangel University on a fishing scholarship and pursue a degree in business.. High school activities: baseball, basketball, fishing, FFA, FBLA, FCA, pep...
2023 Thomas W. Kelly High School valedictorian Brianna PenningtonBrianna Pennington Thomas Kelly High School Parents: April Pennington and Richard Beppler. Post-graduation plans: Attend Davidson College in Davidson, North Carolina, to major in political science on the pre-law track. High school activities:...
2023 Thomas W. Kelly High School valedictorian Angela AbateAngela Abate Thomas Kelly High School Parents: John Abate and Tina Abate. Post-graduation plans: Attend Cape Career and Technology Center for LPN license. High school activities: Enrolled in Cape Career and Technology Center Senior year for CNA...
2023 Perryville High School valedicctorian Megan KluenderMegan Kluender Perryville High School Parents: Jason and Dana Kluender. Post-graduation plans: Attend Southeast Missouri State University to study music education. High school activities: Marching band for four years (played flute, saxophone and...
NB US 61 in Perry County reduced for sidewalk workNB US 61 in Perry County reduced for sidewalk work Northbound U.S. 61 in Perry County, between Route E and Highway 51, will be reduced to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction as contractor crews improve sidewalks in Perryville, Missouri. This...
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda forJune 20, 2023Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 20 City Hall Items for discussion n Appearances by Advisory Board Applicants n Planning and Zoning Commission Report n Consent Agenda Review Communications report n City council Consent agenda n...
Cape Girardeau school board builds Community Engagement plan2The Cape Girardeau Public Schools (CGPS) Board of Education considered items to be included in the district's Community Engagement policy at a special meeting Thursday morning, June 15. The meeting was a follow-up to input received from community...
Cape's Miracle Bird touts renewable energy via Renew Missouri3Cape Girardeau Central High School and 2022 Southeast Missouri State University graduate Miracle Bird said she believes in Renew Missouri's mission. Renew Missouri, a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit advocacy organization, advances efficiency and renewable...
Family still searching for girl taken from Cape Girardeau porch2The family of Elizabeth Gill believes "Beth", who disappeared 58 years ago, might still be alive. Elizabeth Gill vanished from Cape Girardeau late afternoon June 13, 1965, and was never seen again. She was only 2 1/2 years old, the youngest of 10...
Jackson police adds new canine after marijuana legalization1A German shepherd named Riggs was put into service Tuesday, June 13, by City of Jackson police to replace Beny, who has served on the K-9 unit in the Cape Girardeau County seat town since the fall of 2015. Beny was trained to sniff out cannabis,...
'An Enchanted Evening' scheduled for JulyThe Jackson Municipal Band will be having "An Enchanted Evening at the Park" with Storybook Entertainment company. This free event is part of the Jackson Municipal Band's Concert in the Park Series to be held from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 13, at...
Missouri movie premiere coming to Jackson1Southeast Missouri will have its chance to roll back in time while experiencing a movie premiere Saturday, August 26, in Jackson. The premiere will be for the film "All Nite Skate", directed by Nick Murphy, who returned to his hometown to tell the...
West Park Mall owners tout plan for property redevelopment18In advance of a public hearing, potential recommendation from Cape Girardeau's Tax Increment Financing Commission and an up-or-down vote at the City Council, those involved with a proposed redevelopment of West Park Mall have released additional...
Scott City gets new state grant for drainage improvementsScott City has been awarded a $639,250 community development block grant from the state Department of Economic Development for continued drainage improvements, according to Dustin Whitworth, city administrator. "The city has been working tirelessly...
Cape school district, Parks and Rec say intramural sports a successRepresentatives of Cape Girardeau Public Schools and Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department called their partnership in intramural sports a success. During the 2022-23 school year, the district formed teams of third through sixth grade...
Most read 6/15/23Try a Fatty Patty with your daddy3Last week I had the opportunity to sit down and chat with Cody Snider, manager and co-owner of the new Fatty Patty Burger Barn restaurant, located in the old Zaxby's building in Cape Girardeau (407 Cape West Crossings). Talk about perfect timing....
Saint Francis Foundation program provides free books to young patients3Saint Francis Foundation is seeking partners for its Reach Out and Read program. The program gives pediatric patients books to read at periodic well-child checks. According to a news release, "pediatric patients in Cape and Jackson will receive an...
Most read 6/15/23Dozens dead after migrant vessel sinks off GreeceKALAMATA, Greece -- A fishing boat crammed to the gunwales with migrants trying to reach Europe capsized and sank Wednesday off the coast of Greece, authorities said, leaving at least 79 dead and many more missing in one of the worst disasters of...
Former Sikeston DPS captain found guilty of involuntary manslaughter for fatal crash2POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. Christopher Cohen and his wife, Abigail, were planning their honeymoon at Disney World. Instead, Christopher had to attend Abbys funeral. A jury ruled Friday, June 9, that former Sikeston (Missouri) Department of Public Safety...
Inclusive proclamation first of its kind for City of Cape Girardeau54Inclusive proclamation first of its kind for City of Cape Girardeau At most every meeting of the Cape Girardeau City Council, the municipal officials endorse various causes, organizations and people by proclaiming Mental Health Awareness Month or...
Local police organization blasts city's spending on SEMO athletic/academic facilities30A local organization made up of Cape Girardeau police officers has publicly objected to the citys pledge of up to $10.2 million for athletic and academic facilities on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University, claiming a better use of...
Hickory House in Jackson changes handsHickory House, 2259 E. Jackson Blvd. in Jackson, is under new ownership. Jarod Handley, who opened T-Ravs, an Italian restaurant at 3582 E. Jackson Blvd. in April 2022, said he and his partners "quietly" bought the 12-year-old American-style eatery...