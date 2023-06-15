Try a Fatty Patty with your daddy

Submitted by Mary Ann Castillo

Last week I had the opportunity to sit down and chat with Cody Snider, manager and co-owner of the new Fatty Patty Burger Barn restaurant, located in the old Zaxby's building in Cape Girardeau (407 Cape West Crossings).

Talk about perfect timing.

With Father's Day just around the corner, Fatty Patty's is serving up exactly what any burger-loving dad wants: burgers. You won't find exotic sounding vinaigrettes or endless combinations of random items on the menu. Nothing complicated. Straightforward and simple.

Fatty Patty's farm-fresh, never-frozen, good old classic sandwich options are limited to grilled cheese, hamburger, cheeseburger, Double-Double or Triple-Triple. Easy enough for this overthinker.

I ordered a cheeseburger meal, and the first thing I noticed when I unwrapped my burger was the golden toasted bun. It was not your average, cookie cutter, perfectly symmetrical bun. In fact, the bottom bun was a bit larger than the top bun. Snider explained the variety in shape was due to each bun being handmade fresh daily. I took a peek inside and noted the melted American cheese, thick crinkle-cut pickle slices, onion, tomato, lettuce and their Fatty Patty sauce. It was a good, solid burger served on a bun substantial enough to handle the toppings without any sogginess.

As Snider talked about his transition from playing college baseball to partnering with his father to bring the first Fatty Patty's into fruition, I noticed the fries.

The potatoes are sliced daily and fried with the skin on, adding an extra depth of flavor to each crisp bite.

I am a fan.

Talking about fans ... do you know who the new-to-Cardinal Country west coast Snider's favorite baseball team is? That's right, the Giants.

If there's anything a sports-loving dad likes, it's supporting his team and a little trash talking.

Did someone say trash?

Since relocating to Cape Girardeau, Snider has been impressed by how welcoming and kind the people of SEMO have been. Specifically, he mentioned how surprised he was when a kind neighbor returned Snider's trash bin to his house from the curb on collection day. Little things can go a long way.

What are you waiting for? Put on your Cardinals gear, grab your favorite Cardinal-loving people, and head down to Fatty Patty's to say "hi" to your new neighbor.