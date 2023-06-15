Our illegal migrant crisis

Letter to the Editor

You could see this coming from a million miles away.

New York City, a sanctuary city, is out of funds. Hard to believe?

We knew that the federal government would help fund them. They knew from the beginning they were going to help fund this city; they did not want the American people to know. For it's the American people's money. Here they go again spending money that is not theirs. If New York City needed more money for their sanctuary city, why didn't they tax their people more instead of relying on the rest of the country? We knew this was going to happen before Title 42 ended. This was very bad planning. Anyone could see this coming; even a blind person could. We can't take care of our own citizens, much less migrants. What about our homeless? What about our fentanyl crisis?

Here's something they don't tell you. When a child goes into a foster home the foster parent gets $40 a day. When a migrant enters a hotel or shelter the hotel or shelter gets paid $120-$300 a day per person. Is that fair to the U.S. citizens?

The federal government has given New York City well over $140 million. Let's face it, this is ridiculous. Our country is on a path to self-destruction. As a child, I was once told that China will take us over without firing one shot. I love this country. It's the best in the world, but look what's happening!

TERRY ZOELLNER, Cape Girardeau