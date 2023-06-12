Out of the past: June 12

1998

Residents of Jackson are cleaning up after yesterday's early morning thunderstorm; the strong storm delivered winds up to 50 miles per hour, hail and rain about 4:30 a.m.; trees were uprooted and limbs broken, knocking down power lines and leaving thousands of Jackson power customers without service; by Thursday afternoon, power was back on to most customers, and streets were cleared.

Crews yesterday were busy installing the final segments of the water line to the new Notre Dame High School; construction began on the water line, which runs approximately 2.25 miles along Route K, two months ago; with water lines finished and installation of sewer lines to the school nearing completion, the new building should be ready in plenty of time for the beginning of classes Aug. 19, say school officials.

1973

CAIRO, Ill. -- The prognosis for financially ailing St. Mary's Hospital in Cairo has been determined after a battle waged over the past several months by Sisters of the Holy Cross, founders of the 103-year-old institution, to keep the hospital in operation; it was announced yesterday the hospital will close its doors Aug. 31; patients at the 115-bed facility will be absorbed by Saint Francis Hospital and Southeast Hospital in Cape Girardeau, as well as hospitals in Southern Illinois and western Kentucky.

Cape Girardeau and the rest of the nation have something in common again today: scorching weather; but the electrical power problems experienced on the East Coast and in portions of the Midwest aren't being felt here; Cape Girardeau in the morning heads toward the fifth day of 90-degree or above temperatures so far this month; even so, the highs of the current heat wave aren't close to being records.

1948

Meeting yesterday in a joint session with the City Plan Commission, the Cape Girardeau City Council recommended that an area in the west part of town be rezoned for light industry and commercial use; the recommendation came after a lengthy debate on a request from property owners; the land generally is in the area around Missouri Avenue, the Missouri Pacific Railroad tracks, Minnesota Avenue, Sheridan Drive and Independence Street.

Approximately 350 parking meters will be in operation in Cape Girardeau by June 23, says Mayor Walter H. Ford; John Topper, installation engineer of the Magee-Hale Park-O-Meter Co. of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, is here and, with city officials, will make a survey of the three business sections Monday in which the meters will be installed.

1923

Judge Charles H. Daues of St. Louis is a guest at the Rotary Club luncheon and speaks of his early days in Cape Girardeau; he says he belonged to what might properly have been called a "rotary club" when he was a young man here; he and his friends would sit around a table, and the matter of paying for the foam-bedecked refreshments would rotate from one to another.

Representatives of the Dunnegan Construction Co., in charge of the installation of the West End sewer, ask Mayor James A. Barks to issue an order at once notifying the Cape Girardeau Northern Railroad that a cut through the tracks on South West End Boulevard will be made in the next two weeks; company officials say they have been told on good authority that an attempt will be made to prevent them from cutting the track and installing the sewer across the right-of-way; Barks tells them the order will be made at once.

-- Sharon K. Sanders