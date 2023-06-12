The Saudis win the Golf War
Oil money, oil money.
When you have as much of it as Saudi Arabia has, it can buy a lot of things including a sacred American sports institution like the PGA.
As all of us hackers know, the PGA Tour shocked the golf world last week by announcing it will merge with the LIV Tour, the upstart Saudi-backed professional golf tour that the PGA has been in a bitter legal fight with since last year.
The details of the nearly $3 billion deal are still unknown.
So is the impact it will have on the wallets of pro golfers and how much control it will give Saudi Arabia over the way professional golf is organized here and around the world.
The threat posed by the birth of the LIV Tour caused a lot of trouble for the PGA Tour.
By spending huge sums to lure stars such as Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson into playing in its tournaments, LIV threatened the PGA's virtual monopoly over the pro golf industry.
The lure of LIV's money also created ill-feeling between golfers such as Koepka, who took it, and stars such as Rory McIlroy, who stayed with the PGA on principle and turned it down.
Meanwhile, the PGA management did everything wrong. It shamed the big names who left, held weeks of secret meetings with the Saudis and then sprang the LIV merger on the players without notice.
The PGA's argument that golfers should not take the Saudi Kingdom's money because of moral principles turned out to be hypocritical hogwash.
Saudi Arabia is what it is a feudal, authoritarian country that behaves like one.
But it's decades too late to ask anyone to take the moral high ground on Saudi Arabia, which does about $30 billion in trade with us each year. Every time you put gas in your car, you're essentially doing business with them.
Now that the PGA has done a 180, however, McIlroy and other loyal players look like suckers and its execs have been exposed as hypocrites for trash-talking the players who took Saudi money.
At this point, the PGA-LIV merger is confusing to everyone the media, players and golf fans like me.
All I know for sure is that I couldn't watch LIV tournaments on TV. I tried and lasted two minutes.
I and millions of other viewers want to see the best players in the world playing the best golf in the world so we can sit at home and watch it.
We want to be following the Koepkas, Spieths and McIlroys, not the nobodies and never-winners.
The PGA tells us the merger with the Saudis and their oil money will be good for the game of golf in the long run.
Realistically, it's mostly going to improve the bottom line of the PGA and fatten the pocketbooks of the top players.
It also might improve the way the PGA operates. Until now it has been in total control of pro golf and the golfers, who, for instance, had to play in a certain number of tournaments a year and were not allowed to be paid to enter one.
Now it looks like the players will get more control over their lives. If that turns out to be the case, the PGA-LIV marriage will be a great deal for the players.
The real problem with the merger right now, I think, is the bad optics.
It looks like the Saudis are buying up professional golf one of America's signature sports and our most popular global exports.
The Saudis may live in what looks like a gigantic sand trap, but they're serious about diversifying their economy by investing heavily in the sports and entertainment industries.
They've got $600-plus billion sitting in their treasury, so they're not going to run out of cash anytime soon.
But if they do, all they have to do is what they did the other day yell "Fore!" and jack up the price of oil.
- Nixon + Congress = $32 trillion in debt (6/7/23)
- Memories of Memorial Day (5/27/23)
- America's biggest threat was not 1/6 (5/22/23)
- AOC and the war on our appliances (5/15/23)
- So hang in there, President Biden (5/8/23)
- Our wild kids have America on edge (4/24/23)
- Save the planet from a President Newsom (4/17/23)
Comments
-
Editorial (6/16/23)The importance of fathers in the lives of their childrenThis weekend we celebrate Father's Day. The importance of dads in the lives of their children cannot be overstated. Statistics in recent years indicate that as many as one in four children in America live without their biological, step or adoptive...
-
-
-
-
Column (6/15/23)Railroads are safe, but Congress wants moreAfter many years of working in the policy world, I have concluded that politics is at most 10% about making the world better and safer. The rest is at least 45% theater and 45% catering to special interest groups. Further evidence for my assessment...
-
-
Editorial (6/14/23)Remembering Juneteenth, celebrating as a communityWhile Monday, June 19, is the official federal holiday, Cape Girardeau will be celebrating Juneteenth on Saturday, June 17, with several events. n Stop Needless Acts of Violence Please (SNAP) will host its sixth annual Prayer Walk Fundraiser from 9...
-
-
Column (6/14/23)Congressional action puts property at riskIf you own a business, the leftists in Congress are coming after you. The only thing standing in their way is the U.S. Constitution. Whether you own a mom-and-pop diner, an auto repair shop or shares in a multinational corporation, your property is...
-
Column (6/13/23)Uses of the Cape Girardeau Casino FundAs I begin to compile information for my 2023 State of the City address, I'd like to first address the city's Casino Fund. Like many other "special revenue funds", the Casino Fund is part of our annual budget, and includes all the budgeting and...
-
Column (6/13/23)Remembering the horrors of D-DaySeventy-nine years ago this week, the Allies assaulted the Normandy beaches on D-Day, June 6, 1944. Their invasion marked the largest amphibious landing since the Persians under Xerxes invaded the Greek mainland in 480 B.C. Nearly 160,000 American,...
-
Editorial (6/12/23)SEMO recognized again with OVC Commissioner's CupWe like to say there's a benefit to having a university in Cape Girardeau. It's an economic boost and cultural enhancement. But also having a successful athletics program is a value for the local community. SEMO has seen individual programs have...
-
Disney works to destroy the values that built its companyIn 2003, the U.S. Supreme Court, in Lawrence v. Texas, found Texas' anti-sodomy law unconstitutional. This is a free country, the Court proclaimed, and individuals can engage in whatever private consensual sexual activity that they wish. But freedom...
-
What to make of new projections of big government savingsWe have a debt-ceiling deal. It's a relief for most people. This deal avoids a default and the need for the Department of the Treasury to make hard choices over which bills to pay. It gives Republicans the sense that a step was taken toward fiscal...
-
-
Editorial (6/9/23)Development at former Thorngate building is a plus for Cape GirardeauThere's an exciting development underway on Independence Street in Cape Girardeau. Cape Girardeau-based Thorngate Holdings LLC announced its plans to renovate a former factory space to house 14 climate-controlled pickleball courts and vehicle park...
-
Editorial (6/7/23)County records digitized with the project coming in under budgetWhen was the last time you heard about a government initiative coming in under budget? It certainly doesn't happen often, but the rare occurrence did take place recently. The Cape Girardeau County Archive Center reported last month that a plan to...
-
Editorial (6/5/23)Mental illness is an issue that affects millionsEver know someone who's tired all the time? Someone who sets unrealistic goals and expectations for themselves? What about someone who avoids certain people or tasks or procrastinates on whatever might be needing done? Those are just a few possible...
-
Editorial (6/2/23)CarePortal using technology to help meet the needs of othersTechnology has its pitfalls. Many of us are tethered to our devices. And the challenges of technology without guardrails, particularly for young people, have been well documented. However, advances in tech also produced plenty of benefits. And...
-
-
Editorial (5/31/23)Summertime means baseball in Southeast MissouriFrom mid-February until fall in Southeast Missouri, there's a good chance you can find a baseball game being played at a local ballfield. The frequency of these games increases during the summer months. We love our baseball around here. The Cape...
-
Editorial (5/30/23)Newspaper seeking nominations for annual Spirit of America AwardDo you know someone who personifies the spirit of this country? Qualities such as patriotism, civic engagement, business leadership, volunteerism or military service. Consider submitting a nomination for the Southeast Missourian Spirit of America...
-
-
Editorial (5/26/23)Memorial Day: Remembering those who paid the ultimate sacrificeAmericans will celebrate Memorial Day on Monday. While many consider it the unofficial kickoff to summer, the federal holiday has much more meaning. The day was originally referred to as Decoration Day, a time to decorate the graves of fallen...
-
-
-
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.