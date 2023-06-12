News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 6-12-23
O Lord Jesus, we praise your name, for you are our mighty Savior. Amen.
Former Sikeston DPS captain found guilty of involuntary manslaugter for fatal crash2POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. Christopher Cohen and his wife, Abigail, were planning their honeymoon at Disney World. Instead, Christopher had to attend Abbys funeral. A jury ruled Friday, June 9, that former Sikeston (Missouri) Department of Public Safety...
Inclusive proclamation first of its kind for City of Cape Girardeau11Inclusive proclamation first of its kind for City of Cape Girardeau At most every meeting of the Cape Girardeau City Council, the municipal officials endorse various causes, organizations and people by proclaiming Mental Health Awareness Month or...
What's Past is Prologue Flag Day this week commemorates adoption of United State flagLocal historian Frank Nickell became emotional Friday, June 9, in discussing the Stars and Stripes. "If you came down Interstate 55 and came into Cape past Cape County Park North on Memorial Day weekend and saw all of those flags, I think that had...
Local police organization blasts city's spending on SEMO athletic/academic facilities18A local organization made up of Cape Girardeau police officers has publicly objected to the citys pledge of up to $10.2 million for athletic and academic facilities on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University, claiming a better use of...
PORCH Initiative puts first family in South Cape Girardeau homeJoel and Brandi Hamlin closed on their first home Friday, June 9, nine months after attending an informational dinner for prospective homebuyers sponsored by the PORCH Initiative. Tameka Randle, Cape Girardeau City Council member and executive...
Cape Safari Park to hold zookeeper camps for kidsCape Safari Park is enrolling for its Zookeeper Camp this year. Each camp will only have 15 spots open to ensure small class sizes for better learning opportunities. Junior Zookeeper Camp is for a hands-on learning experience at the park, according...
Cape resident Crader takes Honor Flight to nation's capital6From serving the U.S. Navy in 1966 to 1970, Vietnam veteran R. David Crader ended his service as a petty officer third class technician. After being on a wait list for three years, on Tuesday, June 6, Crader was able to join fellow veterans on an...
Jason Smith and Mike Parson swiftly condemn Trump indictment37A federal indictment of former President Donald Trump brought rapid reaction Friday, June 9, from Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and U.S. Rep. Jason Smith. Trump was named in a 37-count, 49-page document released by the U.S. Department of Justice...
Firework shoot display set for Saturday2The Hoffman Family Fireworks will be presenting a "Light the Night Demo" firework shoot Saturday, June 10. The gates to this event will open at 6:30 p.m. with the demo shoot starting at 8:30. This event will be held at the Knights of Columbus Hall...
2023 Delta High School valedictorian Carter SchererCARTER SCHERER Delta High School Parents: Meredith and Kenneth Scherer Post-graduation plans: Attend the University of Missouri. High school activities: Basketball, baseball and track and field. Favorite high school experience: Hanging out with...
2023 Scott County Central valedictorian Kierstin BanksKIERSTIN BANKS Scott Coutny Central High School Parents: Roger and Tashika Banks. Post-graduation plans: I plan to attend Harris Stowe University and pursue a Business Degree. I want to change and touch lives. High school activities: President...
2023 Oran High School valedictorian Dalaini Bryant1DALAINI BRYANT Oran High School Parents: Dustin and Laramie Bryant. Post-graduation plans: Attend Mizzou to attain a doctorate of physical therapy and minor in psychology. High school activities: Volleyball, cheerleading, softball, Beta Club,...
2023 Eagle Ridge Christian School valedictorian Neelam PatelNEELAM PATEL Eagle Ridge Christian School Parents: Anissa and Andy Patel. Post-graduation plans: My post graduation plans are to attend Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University (Virginia Tech) and obtain a degree in psychology. I hope...
2023 Chaffee High School valedictorian Raynee HeldRAYNEE HELD Chaffee High School Parents: Wayne and Mika Held. Post-graduation plans: Attend University of Missouri-Kansas Citys six-year BA/MD Direct Medical Entry Program to become a physician. High school activities: Basketball, track and...
2023 Notre Dame Regional High School valedictorian Evelyn JonesEVELYN JONES Notre Dame Regional High School Parents: Bryan and Liza Jones Post-graduation plans: I will attend University of Missouri -Columbia and major in biochemistry on the pre-med track. High school activities: Clubs: National Honor...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 6/11/23 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Monday, June 8 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Thursday, June 8, meeting n Approval of closed session minutes of Monday, June 5, meeting Communications/reports --...
Southeast Missouri president's list spring 2023Students named to the president's list earned at least a 4.0 grade point average and completed at leasdt 12 hours of standard graded credit in a semester. Advance, Missouri: Jerry Bell, Ashtin Fowler, Mikayla Mikels, Logan Page, Jolie Pickett,...
Southeast Missouri dean's list spring 2023Students named to the Dean'slist earned at least a 3.75 grade point average on a 4.0 scale, completed at least 12 hours of standard graded credit, achieved no grade below a B and received no failing grades in enrolled, credit/no credit or pass/fail...
Body camera footage of officer-involved shooting of dog to be released at Matthews City Council meetingMATTHEWS, Mo. The public will have the opportunity to make their own decision about a controversy which has stirred public sentiment in this small New Madrid County community. At the 6 p.m. June 12 Matthews City Council meeting, Matthews Police...
Gov. Parson attends opening of Cape Girardeau Job Center4Missouri Gov. Mike Parson attended a ribbon-cutting to celebrate the opening of the Cape Girardeau Job Center on Thursday, June 8, at Catapult Creative House in Cape Girardeau. According to a news release, the job center will be utilized for...
Cape Girardeau County revenue funds regress in June, except for use taxA mixed bag of revenue news was released Thursday, June 8, by Cape Girardeau County Treasurer Roger Hudson. Use tax funds in Cape Girardeau County rose 9% in June compared with the same month a year ago, the second time in six months the levy on...
Benyon, new superintendent for Cape Public Schools, 'excited to lead'4Howard Benyon won't officially assume the role of Cape Girardeau Public Schools superintendent until Saturday, July 1, but he's busy making preparations so he can hit the ground running that day. "I'm very excited about having the opportunity to...
Most read 6/9/23Prosecution, defense rest cases in trial for former Sikeston police officerPOPLAR BLUFF, Mo. A Missouri State Highway Patrol collision reconstruction investigator testified that former Sikeston (Missouri) Department of Public Safety Capt. Andrew Cooper Sr. pushed his accelerator to the floor, fish-tailed, regained...
Most read 6/8/23Trial begins for former Sikeston police officer involved in fatal wreckPOPLAR BLUFF, Mo. A defense attorney representing a former Sikeston, Missouri, police captain involved in a wreck resulting in a woman's death is trying to convince a jury the captain was unjustly treated by officers who personally knew the...
Most read 6/8/23State attorney general to decide on theft charge against Cape County coroner25The state attorney general's office will determine whether to file a misdemeanor stealing charge against Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan for alleged acts that occurred in April. A Wednesday, June 7, release from Cape Girardeau County...
TIF commission sets public hearing on West Park Mall redevelopment20Representatives of the West Park Mall ownership group lobbied before Cape Girardeau TIF Commission in an effort to redevelop the aging property. At the commission's meeting Friday, June 2, John Hansen, managing director of Integra Realty Resources...
May U.S. jobs report crushes expectations3U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics report released Friday, June 2, showed there were 339,000 jobs created in May, easily topping the consensus Wall Street estimate of 195,000. The figure represents the 14th consecutive month that job creation came in...
