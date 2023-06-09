News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 6-9-23
O Father God, may we love others as you love us. Amen.
More to explore
Gov. Parson attends opening of Cape Girardeau Job CenterMissouri Gov. Mike Parson attended a ribbon-cutting to celebrate the opening of the Cape Girardeau Job Center on Thursday, June 8, at Catapult Creative House in Cape Girardeau. According to a news release, the job center will be utilized for...
Cape Girardeau County revenue funds regress in June, except for use taxA mixed bag of revenue news was released Thursday, June 8, by Cape Girardeau County Treasurer Roger Hudson. Use tax funds in Cape Girardeau County rose 9% in June compared with the same month a year ago, the second time in six months the levy on...
Benyon, new superintendent for Cape Public Schools, 'excited to lead'Howard Benyon won't officially assume the role of Cape Girardeau Public Schools superintendent until Saturday, July 1, but he's busy making preparations so he can hit the ground running that day. "I'm very excited about having the opportunity to...
Prosecution, defense rest cases in trial for former Sikeston police officerPOPLAR BLUFF, Mo. A Missouri State Highway Patrol collision reconstruction investigator testified that former Sikeston (Missouri) Department of Public Safety Capt. Andrew Cooper Sr. pushed his accelerator to the floor, fish-tailed, regained...
Ameren reports Show Me Center solar panels on trackEnergy provider Ameren Missouri reported the 3,500 solar panels installed over the Show Me Center parking lot are on track to reach the goal of generating the equivalent of power necessary for 130 homes. The solar panels have been operating for...
Local air quality reported moderate, result of Canadian wildfire impactCanadian wildfires burning through a land area larger than the state of Maryland have brought haze and smoke to some of the eastern U.S. in the past six weeks, but Cape Girardeau County largely has been spared from the most harmful effects of the...
Cape Girardeau Roller Derby presents first Summer Slam Roller Derby eventCape Girardeau Roller Derby (CGRD) invites roller derby fans to the first Summer Slam Roller Derby event Saturday, June 10, at the Arena Building, 410 Kiwanis Drive. The event will showcase Cape Girardeau's roller derby team and 60 talented skaters...
Veterans and Fallen Heroes Poker Run comes to CapeThe 12th annual Veterans and Fallen Heroes Poker Run will take place Friday, June 9, to benefit the Missouri Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau. The poker run will start at Midtown Cape at 1444 Independence St., with a parade of bikes headed to the...
Trial begins for former Sikeston police officer involved in fatal wreckPOPLAR BLUFF, Mo. A defense attorney representing a former Sikeston, Missouri, police captain involved in a wreck resulting in a woman's death is trying to convince a jury the captain was unjustly treated by officers who personally knew the...
Economist: Local counties outperforming SEMO regionPERRYVILLE, Mo. Jeff Pinkerton, director of economic research for the state Department of Economic Development, told a group of business and government leaders from Cape Girardeau, Perry and Scott counties Wednesday, June 7, that tri-county...
State attorney general to decide on theft charge against Cape County coroner21The state attorney general's office will determine whether to file a misdemeanor stealing charge against Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan for alleged acts that occurred in April. A Wednesday, June 7, release from Cape Girardeau County...
Law Enforcement Week Bailiff Caleb Jones enjoys helping2Caleb Jones does not hesitate when asked what led him to a career in law enforcement with Cape Girardeau County. Jones, 27, is a deputy in the county sheriff's office and is stationed at the county's Justice Center in Jackson as a uniformed...
Law Enforcement Week Chaffee SRO James Lyerla: Role model for students2The first time James Lyerla interacted with law enforcement was when he was 8 years old. He was playing in the street with other kids when the officer came up, introduced himself and gave them baseball cards. This interaction had stayed in the back...
Law Enforcement Week Matt Tisher: Cape Girardeau officer enjoys hunt for fugitives1Cape Girardeau Police Department patrolman Matt Tisher enjoys his work, especially one type of law enforcement activity. "I enjoy hunting warrants, fugitive apprehension," he said. "There is something fun about it. It's kind of like a cat-and-mouse...
Law Enforcement Week Kristi McGowen: Office manager integral to law and orderKristi McGowen is the office manager in the Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney's office, and while she may not patrol the streets looking for criminals or argue a case before a judge and jury, she is just as integral to the pursuit of law...
Cape Girardeau County 'value change' notices out8This week, Cape Girardeau County property owners have begun receiving via U.S. mail "value change" notices of their 2023 property assessment, and most properties will see an 8.5% increase. An email from County Assessor Bob Adams reveals property...
Advance 11-month-old located safe1An Endangered Person Advisory for an 11-month-old child has been canceled. Authorities said the boy, Jackson Cole Morgan of Advance, Missouri, has been located safe with his mother, Gretchen Mollie Boston. The incident occurred on Oak Street in...
Parks and Rec 'pleased' with Jefferson pool usage1Doug Gannon, director of Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation, said the department is "pleased" with the amount of usage at the Jefferson Aquatic Center swimming pool. Gannon said 1,332 people have used the pool in the seven weeks since the grand...
Operation Healthy Delta holds clinics in Southeast MissouriOperation Healthy Delta will be hosting no-cost service clinics in Sikeston and Poplar Bluff, Missouri, and Anna, Illinois, on Sunday, June 11, through Tuesday, June 20. According to the Southern 7 Health Department, the U.S. Department of Defense...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 6/8/23 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 8 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Monday, June 5, meeting n Approval of closed session minutes of Monday, June 5, meeting Communications/reports other...
Endangered person advisory issued for Advance child5DEXTER, Mo. -- An Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for an Advance, Missouri, child. The incident occurred on Oak Street in Advance. Authorities said Jackson Cole Morgan is 11 months old, and he could be with his biological mother, Gretchen...
Git-R-Done speeding up Jackson's water meter replacementWith an homage to comedian Larry the Cable Guy's most famous phrase, Git-R-Done, the city of Jackson has decided to finish up a multiyear water meter replacement program more quickly by seeking an outside firm's help. At Jackson Board of Aldermen's...
Rebirth of Broadway Theatre building2Work has begun to reconstruct the former Broadway Theatre building in Cape Girardeau. Municipal officials have approved a redevelopment plan offered by developer Brennon Todt to shore up the historic structure, damaged badly in a 2021 fire, and...
Most read 6/6/23Former Cape Girardeau mayor named to transportation panel7Former Cape Girardeau Mayor Jay B. Knudtson was named by Cape Girardeau county commissioners Monday, June 5, to the technical planning committee of Southeast Missouri Planning Organization. "During my eight years as mayor, I learned quickly how...
TIF commission sets public hearing on West Park Mall redevelopment19Representatives of the West Park Mall ownership group lobbied before Cape Girardeau TIF Commission in an effort to redevelop the aging property. At the commission's meeting Friday, June 2, John Hansen, managing director of Integra Realty Resources...
Demolition work begins on Cape Girardeau's Thorngate Holdings projectDemolition began Saturday, June 3, at 1515 Independence St. in Cape Girardeau, to begin to make ready Thorngate Holdings' plan to repurpose the property for a future car park and indoor pickleball courts. J.W. Strack Excavating has been tasked with...
May U.S. jobs report crushes expectations3U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics report released Friday, June 2, showed there were 339,000 jobs created in May, easily topping the consensus Wall Street estimate of 195,000. The figure represents the 14th consecutive month that job creation came in...
Most read 6/1/23Old Pioneer Market weathers storm, reopens in new location2The thunder rumbled. The wind whooshed. Then a loud pop and a crack. They thought it was a tornado. The Old Pioneer Market owners Ashley Foster and her mother, Bobbi Jo Cathcart, were in the store when the storm rushed through. It was March 3. They...