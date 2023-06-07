*Menu
Rotary sponsors Veterans Memorial Display

User-submitted story by Linda Puchbauer
Wednesday, June 7, 2023
The display of the 8 memorial flags, US Flag, P.O.W./M.I.A, and from left to right: Army, Marine, Navy, Air Force, Space Force, and Coast Guard

A temporary Memorial was dedicated to the memorial veterans whose headstones at Jackson City Cemetery can no longer be read. The Memorial consists of U.S. Flag, P.O.W./M.I.A flags in the background and flags and wreaths for the six branches: Army, Marine, Navy, Air Force, Space Force and Coast Guard. In the middle is a poppy wreath and a statue of a soldier kneeling at the cross. Rotary Club of Southeast Missouri Service funded the costs to create this beautiful memorial display created by American Legion Post 158 member Art Wood.

The Middle of the display is a soldier kneeling at the cross with a Poppy Wreath
Some of our Rotary members that attended the Memorial service: front left Chance Ziegler, Adela Moore, Dave Hitt, Linda Venable, Gary Stevenson, Ellen Kirchdoerfer, and Linda Puchbauer. We standing in front of our funded memorial display.

