Prayer 6-6-23
O Lord Jesus, thank you for loving us and carrying our burdens. Amen.
More to explore
Southeast Missourian seeking nominations for annual Spirit of America AwardWayne Wallingford, center, accepts a $1,000 charitable donation from Jon K. Rust, right, Southeast Missourian publisher and president of Rust Communications, and Lucas Presson, Southeast Missourian assistant publisher. ...
Cape City Council takes up 2023-24 budgetMoney matters dominated Cape Girardeau City Council's meeting Monday, June 5. Council members read for the first time an ordinance to approve the coming fiscal year budget, which would take effect Saturday, July 1. Municipal finance director Lisa...
Former Cape Girardeau mayor named to transportation panelFormer Cape Girardeau Mayor Jay B. Knudtson was named by Cape Girardeau county commissioners Monday, June 5, to the technical planning committee of Southeast Missouri Planning Organization. "During my eight years as mayor, I learned quickly how...
SoutheastHEALTH receives designation for pediatric emergenciesSoutheastHEALTH reports Cape Girardeau's Southeast Hospital is the first facility in Missouri certified as a pediatric emergency prepared facility by Missouri Emergency Medical Services for Children (EMSC). According to Missouri Department of Health...
Chaffee school building renovations on trackConstruction has begun on buildings in the Chaffee (Missouri) School District, with work expected to be completed before classes start in the fall. Superintendent Shawn Nix said the elementary and high school are undergoing renovations to become...
Elks Mobile Dental Unit coming Monday to Cape GirardeauThe Lakewood Medical Center's Elks Mobile Dental Unit will arrive in Cape Girardeau on Monday, June 12. The unit is in its 61st year of serving patients in Missouri. The mobile vehicle provides dental services such as X-rays, fillings, extractions...
MU Extension encourages farmers to report precipitationUniversity of Missouri Extension is encouraging the state's farmers to be "citizen scientists" through checking rain gauges daily and reporting precipitation to help farmers across the nation. Tony Lupo, University of Missouri professor of...
Missouri State Fair warns of ticket scamOrganizers of the Missouri State Fair warned Monday, June 5, about ticket scams for the annual 11-day event, which runs Thursday, Aug. 10, through Sunday, Aug. 20, in Sedalia, Missouri. "We have been receiving some emails, phone calls and Facebook...
Military ID Office in Cape Girardeau reduces hours due to vacancyA staffing vacancy has led to the Missouri National Guard reducing operating hours at the Cape Girardeau Military ID Office. According to the Guard's Public Affairs Office, the office is seeking applicants in the DEERS/RAPIDS -- Defense Enrollment...
Local News 6/5/23Cape County GOP women host new Missouri AG Andrew Bailey1Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey spoke Friday, June 2, to a small gathering of Cape County Republican Women, telling the group he sees part of his role as blocking what he termed federal overreach by the White House. Missouri vs. Biden is...
Local News 6/5/23Gov. declares drought alert for MissouriGov. Mike Parson signed an executive order last week declaring a Drought Alert in Missouri. According to a news release from the governor's office, a Drought Alert is part of the state's Drought Mitigation and Response Plan and is the first step for...
Most read 6/5/23May U.S. jobs report crushes expectations3U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics report released Friday, June 2, showed there were 339,000 jobs created in May, easily topping the consensus Wall Street estimate of 195,000. The figure represents the 14th consecutive month that job creation came in...
Lawmakers talk senior tax relief, initiative reform before Cape Chamber8Three area state lawmakers provided a legislative update to Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce members Friday, June 2, following General Assembly adjournment in Jefferson City on May 12. Participating were Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder of Scott...
Commission issues Endangered Buildings, Watch lists2Cape Girardeau Historic Preservation Commission has released its Endangered Buildings and Watch lists for 2023. The structures on the list have "historic value and are believed to be at risk of being lost due to significant deterioration and/or...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 6/5/23 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Monday, June 5 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Thursday, June 1, meeting Communications/reports -- other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail and...
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for 5/15/231City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Monday, June 5 Adoption of agenda n Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda. Approval of minutes n Motion approving the minutes of the regular meeting of May 15. Public hearings n...
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda forJune 5/23Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Monday, June 5 City Hall Presentations n Alzheimer's Month Proclamation n LGBTQ+ Pride Month Proclamation n Citizen Academy Graduate Recognition Items for discussion n Planning and Zoning Commission report n...
Camera technology helps police locate alleged stolen vehicleCamera technology helped Cape Girardeau police locate an alleged stolen vehicle within hours Friday, June 2. According to a social media post from Cape Girardeau Police Department, a vehicle reported stolen about 8 a.m. was seen about five hours...
Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors, The Infamous Stringdusters to headline Shipyard Music Festival3The Shipyard Music Festival is back for its fifth year Friday-Saturday, Sept. 22-23, at Century Casino Cape Girardeau, 777 Main St., in Cape Girardeau. This year, the festival will feature 16 regional and nationally-touring bands, headlined by Drew...
Southeast Missouri State graduate elevated to high state postGov. Mike Parson has taken "acting" off the title of state director of Social Services Robert Knodell. Knodell, a Southeast Missouri native and graduate of Southeast Missouri State University, has served as acting director since October 2021....
Old Pioneer Market weathers storm, reopens in new location2The thunder rumbled. The wind whooshed. Then a loud pop and a crack. They thought it was a tornado. The Old Pioneer Market owners Ashley Foster and her mother, Bobbi Jo Cathcart, were in the store when the storm rushed through. It was March 3. They...
Cape Girardeau Methodist church expected to change name, affiliation5A meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, at Centenary United Methodist Church to take next steps in keeping with an April "amicable separation" memorandum of understanding for the historic congregation at 300 N. Ellis St. in Cape Girardeau,...
Cape Girardeau schools seeking community feedback10The Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education is asking for community feedback as it prepares to create a new Community Engagement Plan for the 2023-24 school year. The board will host two in-person listening sessions from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m....
Cape Girardeau schools to provide free meals this summer5Cape Girardeau Public Schools will provide free breakfast and lunch during its upcoming summer school program. According to the CGPS website, all children 18 and younger can participate in the district's Summer Meals Program. The meals are free, and...
Alligator killed Friday at Wappepello Lake10Elvis is dead. Or rather, Elvis the alligator is dead. Officials believe an alligator reported lost in the Wappapello Lake area about eight months ago was killed Friday, May 26, after being spotted by visitors to the Lost Creek area. The Missouri...
More court records soon available to public online6Missouri's courts will provide more public access to documents beginning Saturday, July 1. The aim is transparency. The risk is exposing personal information to cybercriminals. Attorneys across Missouri are training with the Missouri Bar to roll out...
HubCo launches co-working space in Cape GirardeauAmanda and Matt Huber have opened HubCo, a two-story, 8,400-square-foot business offering coworking spaces at 1427 Thomas Drive in Cape Girardeau. Amanda has been a Realtor with Edge Realty for 10 years. Husband Matt is territory manager with...
Oak Ridge's Mudcat Coffee House expands, goes mobileMudcat Coffee House has operated since 2015 out of a historic late 19th century former hardware and coffin store at 4056 Route E in Oak Ridge. As of earlier this month, owners Rebecca and Ron Moore rolled out a mobile food truck. Rebecca Moore, who...
Target makes changes ahead of Pride Month17Target stores, according to a Wednesday, May 24, report in the Los Angeles Times, is removing certain items and making other changes after a patron backlash against LGBTQ+-themed Pride displays. Customers, according to the report, knocked down...
No deaths reported after rescuers rush to save residents after building collapseDAVENPORT, Iowa -- Firefighters and other first responders are being credited with saving lives - at great risk to their own safety - after a six-story apartment building in Iowa partially collapsed, authorities said Monday. There were no confirmed...