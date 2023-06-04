Local MS Group Holds Walk for MS Research

On Saturday, June 3 members of the SEMO MS Community, a local support group for those living with Multiple Sclerosis gathered at Cape County South for a Walk MS Event. The purpose of the walk was to raise awareness, celebrate MS Warriors (those living with MS), and to celebrate the end of our donation drive. Members collected donations from family and friends which will benefit the National Multiple Sclerosis Society and be used for MS research. We hope to walk for a world free of MS. Members were joined by friends and family members who came out to show their support and share in the festivities. Our team raised over $1500 for MS Research. The walk was made possible by donations from groups like SEMO Dining and Thrivent. If you or someone you know has MS, please email group leader Morgan Schmid at semo.ms.community@gmail.com and connect with our group.