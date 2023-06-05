Mental illness is an issue that affects millions

Editorial

Ever know someone who's tired all the time? Someone who sets unrealistic goals and expectations for themselves? What about someone who avoids certain people or tasks or procrastinates on whatever might be needing done?

Those are just a few possible symptoms of mental health issues, according to National Alliance on Mental Health, and those are symptoms we might not recognize. Some mental health problems manifest themselves in obvious ways, but many do not.

Many folks with poor mental health don't get the help they need. Unfortunately, we know about the potential outcomes in such instances. These problems can lead to fractured families, ruined careers and, in the worst cases, death (and not just of the person suffering from a mental health issue).

May was identified as a month to highlight and be aware of mental health, but every month, every day, we should work toward improving our own mental health and helping those in need around us.

Who are the people with poor mental health?

According to the National Institues of Health, one in five adults in the United States suffers from poor mental health. More than one in five youth will have a serious, debilitating mental illness at some point. These people may have experienced some sort of trauma. They may abuse substances. They may have something physically wrong that causes their mental state to suffer. In other words, someone with a mental health issue could be anyone.

How can someone improve their mental health?

Obviously, access to professional mental health care is key. Some embrace such help. Others, though, believe seeking help indicates a weakness of some sort or comes with a stigma. The fact is, just as someone with a physical problem can benefit from proper care, those with mental illness can benefit from a professional setting. And getting better  not keeping up appearances  is the goal.

Self care is important, too. NIH has some good tips: get regular exercise, eat healthy meals and stay hydrated, make sleep a priority, set goals and priorities, find a relaxing hobby/activity and focus on positivity. Another suggestion is an important one: Stay connected. Friends and family. Even a pet.

What can we do to support those in our circle who suffer from mental illness?

Ask whether someone needs help. If so, connect them with it. Offer to help with everyday tasks. Treat them with dignity, respect, compassion and empathy, as suggested by NIH.

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration's national helpline number is (800) 662-HELP. For veterans, call the Veterans Crisis Line at 988, then press 1.

One in five suffers from poor mental health. The people who do aren't statistics. They're our friends and family. Maybe ourselves.

Let's strive to reduce that number.