CarePortal using technology to help meet the needs of others

Editorial

Technology has its pitfalls. Many of us are tethered to our devices. And the challenges of technology without guardrails, particularly for young people, have been well documented.

However, advances in tech also produced plenty of benefits. And recently one of these examples was shared in a story about CarePortal, the Missouri-based technology platform that connects people in need to others who are ready and willing to help.

Shelly Gerard spoke with the Scott City Chamber of Commerce about the platform.

"I have one lady in Millersville who loves clothes and goes to yard sales, and she'll get on CarePortal and will end up mailing clothes to families," Gerard said, noting beds are one of the most requested items.

Church groups often connect with the organization, using the platform as an opportunity to be the hands and feet of Christ by meeting needs of those in challenging circumstances.

"When I'm talking to church people, I'd remind them Jesus met these kinds of needs all the time, and it's through his actions that people came to know him and had their lives changed," Gerard said.

We've heard good things about CarePortal and know there are a number of local church groups who use it to help others. It's great to see technology being used to connect those who have real and tangible needs with generous people who are more than willing to help. It's making a difference, both here in Southeast Missouri and beyond.