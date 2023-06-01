For release immediately, with photo

June 1, 2023

CRUMP RECEIVES LIFE LEADER AWARD

Austin Crump of Eureka, a financial representative with Modern Woodmen of America, was Life Leader in the Missouri East Region for the month of May.

Crump joined Modern Woodmen in August 2021. Modern Woodmen of America is a fraternal life insurance society headquartered in Rock Island, IL. Modern Woodmen provides life insurance, annuity, and security products to over 717,000 members nationwide.

For more information contact Austin at 636-202-2899 or call the regional office at 573-701-0163.

END