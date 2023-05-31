Summertime means baseball in Southeast Missouri

Editorial

From mid-February until fall in Southeast Missouri, there's a good chance you can find a baseball game being played at a local ballfield. The frequency of these games increases during the summer months. We love our baseball around here.

The Cape Catfish have their first home game Saturday, June 3, at Capaha Field. The team plays in the Prospect League, a 17-team wooden bat league. The Catfish consistently put a competitive product on the field. They won the championship in 2021. This year's team, led on the field by former MLB player, coach and scout Scott Little, looks to continue the tradition. But the Catfish baseball experience is more than baseball. Games are just as much about a fun night at the ballpark, seeing friends and enjoying good food and drink.

Along with the Catfish, the Capahas recently kicked off their 2023 campaign. Led by manager Tom Bolen, the Capahas have the distinction of being the oldest semi-pro amateur team in the United States.

There will also be American Legion and Babe Ruth games played, featuring some of the top high school players in the area. And in August, Cape Girardeau will host the Babe Ruth World Series, with teams from across the world coming to town for a week of high level baseball.

We hope you'll head out to Capaha Field and other ballfields this summer to enjoy America's pastime. And be sure to read the Southeast Missourian and www.semoball.com for all the latest coverage.