Newspaper seeking nominations for annual Spirit of America Award
Do you know someone who personifies the spirit of this country? Qualities such as patriotism, civic engagement, business leadership, volunteerism or military service. Consider submitting a nomination for the Southeast Missourian Spirit of America Award.
Each year the newspaper recognizes an individual who demonstrates admirable qualities that we believe represent the fabric of this country. This year marks the 21st year for the award.
Previous honorees include: Wayne Wallingford, Stephen Limbaugh Sr., David Cantrell, James Blair Moran, Raymond Buhs, Pete Poe, Jim Bollinger, Jerry Ford, Mary Kasten, Kenneth Bender, Kent Zickfield, David Hitt, Rob Callahan, Harry Rediger, Jane Randol Jackson, James Harnes Sr., Neal Edwards, Melvin Gateley, Dan Cotner and John "Doc" Yallaly.
Organizations and individuals in Cape Girardeau, Perry, Bollinger, Stoddard and Scott counties in Missouri and Union, Pulaski and Alexander counties in Illinois are welcome to submit nominations.
If nominated by an individual, the recipient may choose a charity to receive a $1,000 cash prize. If nominated by an organization, the organization will receive the monetary award.
Nominations must be received by June 19 and can be submitted online at www.semissourian.com/spirit or by using the printed form that regularly appears in the Southeast Missourian.
The honoree will be recognized at the City of Cape Girardeau's Great American Fourth of July celebration in Arena Park. This year's event will include a naturalization ceremony with the U.S. District Court of the Eastern District of Missouri. The Cape Girardeau Municipal Band will perform. And, of course, there is a spectacular fireworks show.
We know there are many deserving individuals in this area and hope you will help us in surfacing their names for consideration of the Southeast Missouri Spirit of America Award.
