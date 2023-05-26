Memorial Day: Remembering those who paid the ultimate sacrifice

Editorial

Americans will celebrate Memorial Day on Monday. While many consider it the unofficial kickoff to summer, the federal holiday has much more meaning.

The day was originally referred to as Decoration Day, a time to decorate the graves of fallen soldiers with flowers, wreaths and flags. Over the years various states and cities began to designate Memorial Day as a holiday, gathering national recognition following World War I. Then 1971, Congress designated the last Monday of May as the official holiday.

While many will enjoy good food, time at the lake and other summertime activities this weekend, there will also be patriotic services, parades and American Flags on display to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for this country and the freedoms we enjoy.

At Cape County Park, the Avenue of Flags will be on display Saturday through Monday evening. Eighteen more flags will be added, bringing the total to 871. A ceremony to dedicate the new flags will be held at Veterans Memorial Plaza at 9 a.m. Monday. You can find a list of other local Memorial Day events in a story that appeared in Thursday's Southeast Missourian and online at semissourian.com.

This weekend we will honor the nearly 1.4 million Americans who have died while in service to this country. We're grateful for their love of country, heroism and sacrifice. Take time to remember their service -- this weekend and always.