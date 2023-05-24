June is Alzheimer's, Dementia & Brain Awareness Month
Good Afternoon,
Hope you all are doing well. My name is Grace and Im a local attorney and the youngest member of the Board of Directors for the Alzheimer's Association Missouri Chapter.
June is the Associations Alzheimer's & Brain Awareness Month. Because I am the only board member in the Southeast Missouri area (most of the board members are in St. Louis), Ive made it my personal mission to work with the folks in our community to raise awareness that has otherwise been mostly focused on larger cities. For June, I would love to work with the Southeast Missourian to do a story, no matter how big or small, about how June is Alzheimers & Brain Awareness Month and of resources for those in our community affected by these diseases.
As a bit of background: More than 120,000 Missourians suffer from Alzheimer's or Dementia, and 223,000 family caregivers in our state bear the burden of these diseases. The best way, so far, to combat these diseases is to educate our local citizens about how to recognize early signs of memory loss, of the importance of getting an early diagnosis, and of available care planning and available resources through the Alzheimers Association, local health departments, and local care providers. There are a ton of really helpful resources for Southeast Missouri, including the 24/7 help-line that offers confidential support and information to families. https://www.alz.org/help-support/resources/helpline
I have a list of individuals at the Association who can give you all far more information on this topic.
Im also on the local Walk to End Alzheimers committee and can get you in contact with the walk committee president and walk coordinator.
I can also get you all in contact with local health professionals and individuals who have been affected by this disease.
Please consider doing a story on Alzheimer's & Brain Awareness Month. I and many others in this community who have been affected by Alzheimer's or Dementia would greatly appreciate it.
