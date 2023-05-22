Mia Friese honored with College Scholarship

(Cape Girardeau, MO)  Mia Friese is the recipient of the 2023 Cape Girardeau County Rotary College Scholarship. Mia, 17, of Friedheim, Missouri, is a graduate of Oak Ridge High School and plans to attend Three Rivers College in Poplar Bluff before getting a degree in Radiological Sciences at Arkansas State University.

There were over 25 applicants for this years scholarship grant. Applicants were asked to include the activities they have enjoyed during school and write an essay on the single most important societal problem. Mias community involvement and written essay made her the clear choice as the recipient.

As a senior, Mia has been involved in the National Honor Society, Pep Club, FFA, and various church programs at St. Maurus Church. During her free time, she works as a baby-sitter and at Mahalo Stylz Boutique.

Mia attended the clubs weekly meeting where she met with members and read her essay. Her subject matter dealt with helping those with mental needs getting the services they require in a speedy and affordable manner.

The $1000 scholarship can be used to help with paying any school related expenses.

About Cape Girardeau County Rotary: The service-based organization meets weekly on Wednesday morning at 6:30A-M at My Daddys Cheesecake in Cape Girardeau. The club was founded in 1989 and supports various community programs through fundraising and volunteering efforts. Cape Girardeau County Rotarys largest yearly fundraising effort is the Tour de Cape Girardeau on the first weekend in October.

About Rotary International: Rotary is a global network of 1.4 million neighbors, friends, leaders, and problem-solvers who see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change  across the globe, in our communities, and in ourselves.

Mia Friese with Club President Rick Fischer and Scholarship Coordinator Brenda Newbern

Photo: Cape Girardeau Co. Rotary for public use