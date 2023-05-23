5 ways to enjoy downtown Cape Girardeau this spring

With the arrival of spring, it's a time for renewal and enjoying the outdoors after being stuck inside during the winter.

Andrea Hamm, assistant director of Old Town Cape, said there are a number of outdoor events, dining options, and shops to visit. "It's a place people want to be," Hamm said.

Here is a list of things to do in the Downtown Cape Girardeau Community Improvement District as the weather has warmed up.

* Enjoy amazing food. There's no shortage of good eats in downtown Cape Girardeau, and outdoor dining is especially popular this time of year. Whether you're looking for a quick on-the-go meal, fast casual, an affordable sit-down meal or fine dining, there are plenty of options. If you're just looking for dessert, downtown Cape has several options for those with a sweet tooth. Whether it's on your way to work or a casual weekend morning, downtown Cape has charming coffee shops to get your day started.

* Enjoy live music. Part of the charm of downtown Cape Girardeau is live music. This time of year there are plenty of options. From local bars to outdoor concerts that combine live music with good food, downtown Cape has you covered.

* Shop, shop, shop. There's no shortage of retail options downtown. Refresh your wardrobe with new clothes from one of downtown's boutiques. Also check out some of the other unique retailers that regularly seek to surprise and delight customers.

* Take a class. Learn something new and have fun in the process. Downtown Cape is home to various studios where you can take classes for fitness, yoga, art, design or pottery.

* Take a walk. Maybe the most underrated activity in downtown Cape Girardeau is the simplest: Take a walk and enjoy the outdoors. You can stroll down the riverfront and relax with the sounds of the Mississippi River nearby. Enjoy a walk on the downtown sidewalks with the trees in bloom on a sunny day. Check out one of the nearby greenspaces. And if you have a green thumb, consider refreshing your own space with flowers.

The Downtown Cape Girardeau Community Improvement District (CID), which was established in 2014, supports a number of initiatives to help improve the area. The CID funds trash and litter pickup, streetscape maintenance, holiday decorations, security management and a camera program, marketing of the area and special events.

There are plenty of ways to enjoy downtown Cape Girardeau this spring. We hope to see you out and about soon.