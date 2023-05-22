Elite Travel, Inc. attends the annual Travel Leaders Network EDGE Conference

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. --- Elite Travel, Inc. owner, Carolyn Kempf and advisor, Katherine Businaro attended the Travel Leaders Network (TLN) annual EDGE Conference in Nashville, TN May 8-11, 2023. The EDGE conference is an annual learning and networking opportunity for leaders in the travel industry. This 3-day conference is attended by approximately 2,500 travel advisors from around the world. The Elite Travel agents attended all day workshops with topics such as unique destinations, supplier updates and technology in the travel industry.

Kempf and Businaro flew Contour Air out of CGI Airport to get to their Nashville destination. The ease of check in and customer service at the CGI Airport was great. Its nice having our own airport in Cape Girardeau for convenient access to an international airport and beyond.

The EDGE Conference took place at the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center. Each evening, there was a social engagement to encourage networking and building professional relationships. The agents also spent a night in downtown Nashville and experienced Deacons New South Restaurant. The event concluded with an awards gala for industry leaders.

Elite Travel, Inc. was founded in 1992 by people who love travel for its ability to enrich lives and increase appreciation for the world in which we live. Please contact them at 573-334-1234 or cps@elitetravelinc.com or visit them www.elite-trips.com.