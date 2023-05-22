In appreciation of our area nurses

Editorial

A question was posed in the Southeast Missourian's Editorial Board meeting last week: How many nurses are there in this area? The answer: Many. And at the same time, we could use more.

We know health care drives many of the jobs in this area, from the hospitals to tertiary care centers to nursing homes and in-home care services. Nurses are on the front lines. There are several area schools training the next generation of nurses, from entry-level positions to master's level programs. And the need for these positions is only going to grow as an aging population needs more health care services.

Recently we celebrated National Nurses Week, and the Southeast Missourian published several stories highlighting the work of these front-line health care workers. And for many of these individuals, they see nursing not merely as an occupation but as a calling on their life.

"Patients often don't remember me at all," Ashley Poole, a nurse with Air Evac, told the Southeast Missourian. "It's usually the family, communicating with them during the crazy traumatic times. As a Christian, this is part of my ministry in being the best I can be to do the Lord's work through my hands."

If you didn't get a chance to read the stories, we encourage you to do so. They're inspiring.

We offer our own words of appreciation to all the area nurses who daily care for patients. Your skills are needed and your compassion is appreciated. Thank you.