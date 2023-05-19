News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 5-19-23
Lord God, our Great Physician, may those with health struggles feel your touch. Amen.
More to explore
Local News 5/19/23Cape Girardeau County OKs animal control contractCape Girardeau County Commission approved Thursday, May 18, a three-year animal control agreement with Southeast Missouri (SEMO) Pets. The agreement, which runs through 2025, will pay the shelter, which operates a $3.7 million, 12,000-square-foot...
Local News 5/19/23Authorities identify second shooting suspect2A second alleged suspect in a Tuesday, May 16, shooting at that left two people injured has been identified by authorities. A social media post from Cape Girardeau Police Department identified the suspect as Markitrey Shemaj West, 22. He remains at...
Water attractions opening throughout the region2As summer approaches, area swimming pools are about to open. Cape Girardeau has many locations for children and family to enjoy both free and with a paid admission. From Cape Splash water park to Capaha Park Splash Pad there are options for...
Fire damages Cape Girardeau home3A fire damaged a home Thursday, May 18, on Lexington Avenue in Cape Girardeau. A release from Cape Girardeau Fire Department says the fire occurred at about 8:30 a.m. at 1623 Lexington Ave. Firefighters controlled the blaze in about 20 minutes. All...
New mural unveiled on Morgan Oak in Cape GirardeauA new outdoor mural was unveiled Wednesday, May 17, at EVTV Motor Verks, 601 Morgan Oak St. in Cape Girardeau. The wall painting was done by Malcolm McCrae, whom EVTV's Brian Noto said is known for his numerous public and private murals and other...
Missouri unemployment steady in April, lower in Cape and Perry counties3Rob Gilligan, president/CEO of Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce, said he was glad to hear news Wednesday, May 17, that the state's jobless rate in April remained "stable" at 2.5%, the same jobless rate as March. The native Kansan said it is...
Scooter's Coffee partnering with summer camp for foster children2Scooter's Coffee is teaming up with Restore the Wonder camps to provide children in foster care an opportunity to attend summer camp in Southeast Missouri. Per the Scooter's Coffee website, on Friday, May 19, several Scooter's locations throughout...
Women's Empowerment Conference coming next month to Cape Girardeau1Judah's Healthy Women Empowerment Initiative (JHWEI) will be holding its annual Women's Empowerment Conference from Monday, June 5, through Wednesday, June 7. The conference will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day at 2530 Marsha Kay Drive in...
Summer reads from the 2023 Barnes & Noble book awardsBarnes & Noble has released its 2023 children's and young adult book awards for the year. The awards include several categories -- overall, picture book and young adult. This year the overall winner is "The Swifts: A Dictionary of Scoundrels" by...
Cairo man charged with murderIllinois State Police arrested a Cairo, Illinois, man in connection with a May 9 murder. A release from the agency states Samuel Lewis, 42, is facing the charge, filed by Alexander County authorities. Lewis allegedly shot and killed Lafayette Woods,...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 5/18/23 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Thursday, May 18 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Monday, May 15, meeting Communications/reports other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail and...
Cape Girardeau council members approve SEMO logo for city water tower3Cape Girardeau City Council members showed their support for Southeast Missouri State University in more ways than one at their meeting Monday, May 15. In addition to pledging up to $10.2 million over the course of 17 years for the university's push...
County archives under budget on digitizing records2It is not every day the Cape Girardeau County Commission hears a project it authorized has come in under budget. Marybeth Niederkorn, director of Cape Girardeau County Archive Center, reported Monday a planned $35,000 program to digitize more than...
Bishop meets with local departing Methodist churches18Representatives of six area congregations who have voted to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church met Monday, May 15, in Cape Girardeau with Bishop Scott Jones of the Heartland Conference of the newly- organized Global Methodist Church...
Allergy care severely lacking in Cape Girardeau3Allergies are a big deal in this part of the world. The air is known to be humid. The river region, a swamp just a few generations ago, provides an abundance of opportunities for all kinds of plants and molds to germinate and grow. When the wind...
Community transportation update to be announced at free picnicUpdates regarding community transportation in Cape Girardeau County will be announced at a free picnic Tuesday, May 23, at Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau. According to a news release, the picnic will be sponsored by the Transportation Coalition, led...
Kennett man sentenced to prison for drugs, firearmA Kennett, Missouri, man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for drug and firearm offenses. A release from the U.S. Attorney's Office says Steven Chunn, 40, will serve the sentence for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver...
Cape Municipal band returns to band shell for summer concertsResidents of Cape Girardeau can enjoy weekly live concerts presented by Cape Municipal Band -- and featuring local artists -- starting Wednesday, June 7, through Wednesday, July 26. The concert series will be held at Dan Cotner Amphitheater at...
Local 5K race for furry friends coming soonRed Runner Racing will be holding a Furry 5K and a 1-mile fun run/walk Saturday, June 3, in Cape Girardeau. The race starts at 8 a.m. at Missouri Running Company, with on-site registration from 7 to 7:45 a.m. Packet pick-up will be from 3 to 6 p.m....
NB I-55 in Cape County reduced for pavement work; Route A in Cape County closed for bridge replacement; Highway 34 in Bollinger County reduced for pavement improvements; Light installation to impact Highway 72 in Cape CountyNorthbound Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County from mile marker 107.8 to mile marker 108.8 will be reduced to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make pavement repairs. According to a MoDOT...
Local News 5/16/23Cape Girardeau officials invest in 'transformational' SEMO stadium rebuild23Cape Girardeau City Council members approved a $10.2 million investment in a "transformational" project at their meeting Monday, May 15. They agreed to send $600,000 annually for 17 years to Southeast Missouri State University's multiphase...
Most read 5/15/23Two dead in Sunday morning crashTwo Cape Girardeau men died and two others sustained injuries in a one-vehicle crash early Sunday morning, May 14. According to a state Highway Patrol report, Benjamin Asher, 20, and Nicholas Cauble, 20, died when the 2012 Jeep Wrangler that Cauble...
Most read 5/12/23How community leaders attract your favorite brands to town2Brian Gerau said he is keenly aware of the stores people would like to see located in the city of Jackson and the rest of Cape Girardeau County. The process of getting these stores, however, is much more complicated. "We talk about businesses like...
The Intention looks back on 22 years ahead of final shows this weekend1"Jessie's Girl", "Don't Stop Believin'" and "Let's Get It On". These three songs were the most requested, played and interactive for The Intention during its 22-year run as a local cover band, according to lead singer Brad Berry, a run that will...
Cape Girardeau woman dies in two-vehicle crashA Cape Girardeau woman died Tuesday, May 9, in a two-vehicle crash in Jackson. A release from Jackson Police Department said Carolyn Childs, 60, died of injuries sustained in the crash on U.S. 61 near Walton Drive. Childs was attempting to turn into...
DNA project gives scientists diverse genome for comparisonFor two decades, scientists have been comparing every person's full set of DNA they study to a template that relies mostly on genetic material from one man affectionately known as "the guy from Buffalo." But they've long known that this template for...
The EPA's assault on rural America and its farmersDear EPA: It's me, the American farmer. Can you hear me? There's an old saying about not kicking someone when they are down, but it sure feels like the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency didn't get the memo. For those of us involved in farming,...