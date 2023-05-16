8th Grade Graduation

Three boys graduated 8th grade on Friday, May 12 from Guardian Angel School. The evening started with a Mass in Guardian Angel Church for the graduation, followed by a reception hosted at Guardian Angel School cafeteria by the 7th grade students and parents.

All in attendance enjoyed a delicious meal and then observed the presentation of awards, report cards, diplomas, and holy bibles. The names of the 3 students are Jonah Dirnberger (Valedictorian), Porter Gadberry (Salutatorian), and Weston Woods.

Congratulations to these young men and good luck in high school and in all future endeavors. They walked in as students and made their exit as Guardian Angel alumni.