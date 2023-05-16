Guardian Angel School celebrated May Crowning on Thursday, May 11 at Guardian Angel Church. The crown of roses was carried down the church aisle on a pillow by our First Communicant, Laynie Priggel. She was escorted by our other two First Communicants, Tucker Hahn & Owen Morrison. They were all adorned in their First Communion attire. Riley Priggel from 7th grade was the student who placed the crown on Mary's head. She was followed by Father Joseph Kelly. In the procession in front of the 4 students and Father Kelly was a class representative of each grade from K-7. Each representative carried a carnation to be placed in a vase in front of Mary.

The group made their entrance while "Immaculate Mary" was sung by everyone in attendance. Family members of students were invited to attend the May Crowning as well. The representatives placed their flowers in the vase and then proceeded to his/her pew seat. After this, the crowning was done immediately and then these 4 students also found a seat. Father Kelly read a reading, led a responsorial psalm, read a Gospel passage, and then gave a short homily. He and the 3 First Communicants and Rylie recessed to the song of "Hail Holy Queen Enthroned Above".

May is the month that the Catholic Church honors Mary, Mother of God. She is also our mother and often intercedes for us, no matter how big or how small the matter is. O Mary, conceived without sin, pray for us who have recourse to thee.