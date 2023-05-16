Stop the gun violence

Letter to the Editor

The Gun Violence Archive, which is a non profit research group, defines a mass shooting as an incident in which four or more are shot and killed, not including the shooter. As we know, these mass shootings continue to happen every single day. It doesn't just affect the victims, families and friends, it affects the communities as a whole in which they live in. No matter how we define mass shootings, whether it is an average of 20 a year, with four-plus killed or an average of practically one a day with four-plus shot, either one is far too many.

In 2021, more than 45,000 people died from gun violence in the United States. Mass shootings have risen to happen every single day. In 2023 alone, there have been a great deal of them. We as a country have come to the conclusion that this is the norm for us. You can't walk into a mall, grocery store or even go to a prom party without the fear of being shot and killed or even just wounded.

Too many families and communities are being impacted by this serious pandemic of gun violence. Even in our own community of Cape Girardeau, Missouri it is happening all too often. Way too many children are being taken away from their families and friends. They do not have the opportunity to graduate from high school, attend prom, go to college or even have a family of their own. Hold people accountable.

LESLIE ANNE WASHINGTON, Cape Girardeau