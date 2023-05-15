News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 5-15-23
O Father God, our Lord and Savior, may our words proclaim your righteousness. Amen.
Rep. John Voss reflects on first legislative term in Jeff CityFreshman state House legislator John Voss of Cape Girardeau said he would focus on understanding the legislature after his swearing-in Jan. 4 to fill the District 147 seat left vacant with the Dec. 29, 2021, resignation of his predecessor, Wayne...
Chaffee author pens 2nd murder mysteryRonnie Senciboy Sr. of Chaffee, Missouri, was a big reader growing up, some of his favorite books being murder mysteries. Now, many years later, he's the author of two murder mysteries, and still has ideas for more. Going by the pen name Bob R....
Two dead in Sunday morning crashTwo Cape Girardeau men died and two others sustained injuries in a one-vehicle crash early Sunday morning, May 14. According to a state Highway Patrol report, Benjamin Asher, 20, and Nicholas Cauble, 20, died when the 2012 Jeep Wrangler that Cauble...
Man shoots brother in Poplar Bluff Walmart parking lot1POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. A verbal dispute escalated into a non-lethal shooting Saturday night, May 13. Lt. Josh Stewart with the Poplar Bluff Police Department said the shooting occurred around 10 p.m. It began as an argument between two brothers in the...
Box truck police chase ends in Poplar Bluff; deputies hurtA pursuit involving an alleged stolen vehicle and law enforcement officers from five Missouri law enforcement agencies ended with a 30-year-old St. Louis woman in custody and two Ripley County deputies in an emergency room. Doniphan and Poplar Bluff...
SEMO honors Vivek Malek3
'Jail navigator' addressing inmate mental health issues2Her title is "jail navigator", but the work Heather Ressel does is a little more complicated and innovative than her title implies. The first of her kind in Missouri, Ressel is a full-time staff member who provides mental health services to inmates...
Scott City to get $2.5 million in ARPA moneyThis story is updated. Scott City is among 15 communities across Missouri receiving multi-million dollar matching grants via distribution from American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, according to Shad Burner, the Cape Girardeau-based director of...
National Nurses Week: Joan Foust Health care career began in churchJoan Foust's "road to Damascus" moment led her into nursing. "I was in church, and they were showing things to do with people being on a mission and doing nursing work. That's when it hit me that that was something I wanted to do," she said. And so...
Adult graduates congratulated for having 'grit' to finish3A graduation ceremony was held Thursday, May 11, for students who completed their high school equivalency through Cape Girardeau Adult Education and Literacy (AEL) program. The ceremony was held at Cape Girardeau Career and Technology Center where...
Photo Gallery 5/13/23SEMO Commencement 2023
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for 5/15/23City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Monday, May 15 Adoption of agenda n Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda. Approval of minutes n Motion approving the minutes of the regular meeting of May 1. Financial affairs...
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for 5/15/231Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Monday, May 15 City Hall Presentations n Public Works Week Proclamation n Gun Violence Awareness Day Proclamation Items for discussion n Appearances by Advisory Board applicants n Planning and Zoning Commission...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 5/15/23 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Monday, May 15, 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Thursday, May 4, meeting Communications/reports -- other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail and...
Historic church holding an open house4Bethel Baptist Church will be having an open house from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 13. The church is located at 2878 Old Bethel Lane in Jackson. It was organized in 1806 and is the first non- Catholic church west of the Mississippi River in the...
How community leaders attract your favorite brands to town2Brian Gerau said he is keenly aware of the stores people would like to see located in the city of Jackson and the rest of Cape Girardeau County. The process of getting these stores, however, is much more complicated. "We talk about businesses like...
Standing proud for law enforcement5In an event sponsered by Seniors and Lawmen Together (S.A.L.T.), folks pay tribute to the memory of police officers who lost their lives in the line of duty at the annual Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony on Thursday, May 11, at the Cape Bible...
National Nurses Week: SEMO nursing graduate headed to neonatal unit in St. LouisFamily drove Alyssa Heller toward a degree in nursing, but her experience and education at Southeast Missouri State University helped her choose her specialty and land her first job. Heller remembers her grandfather's cancer diagnosis and her...
The Intention looks back on 22 years ahead of final shows this weekend1"Jessie's Girl", "Don't Stop Believin'" and "Let's Get It On". These three songs were the most requested, played and interactive for The Intention during its 22-year run as a local cover band, according to lead singer Brad Berry, a run that will...
Dental screenings, care available to veterans, others at Dexter clinicA Dexter, Missouri, church will be hosting free and low-cost dental screenings and care through Saturday, May 13. A release from A.T. Still University-Missouri School of Dentistry and Oral Health says the event will be through Smiles of Hope at...
Cape Girardeau woman dies in two-vehicle crashA Cape Girardeau woman died Tuesday, May 9, in a two-vehicle crash in Jackson. A release from Jackson Police Department said Carolyn Childs, 60, died of injuries sustained in the crash on U.S. 61 near Walton Drive. Childs was attempting to turn into...
SB I-55 in Cape Girardeau County reduced for sign repairsSouthbound Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County from mile marker 90 to mile marker 89.8 near Scott City will be reduced as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform signage repairs. According to a MoDOT news release, the work will...
Most read 5/11/23DNA project gives scientists diverse genome for comparisonFor two decades, scientists have been comparing every person's full set of DNA they study to a template that relies mostly on genetic material from one man affectionately known as "the guy from Buffalo." But they've long known that this template for...
Most read 5/10/23No tornado, but severe winds in Southeast MissouriThe National Weather Service sent out warnings of severe weather and possible tornadoes Monday night, May 8, for several counties in Southeast Missouri. Derrick Snyder, a meteorologist with the NWS office in Paducah, Kentucky, said the service...
Most read 5/9/23National Nurses Week: Ashley Poole: Late-blooming nurse after birth of children3Ashley Poole was a late bloomer in the nursing profession. Poole grew up in a medical household and had been intimidated by the knowledge and responsibility of going into that field. Instead, she sought and pursued a degree in marketing from...
Thorngate project to launch with demolition next week in Cape GirardeauThorngate Holdings will begin demolition Monday, May 15, on the western part of its newly-purchased warehouse property at 1515 Independence St. in Cape Girardeau as the building footprint is repurposed for pickleball courts and a car park. Jeff...
New Cape Girardeau burger joint to open at month's endFatty Patty Burger Barn, taking over the site of the closed Zaxby's restaurant at 407 Cape West Crossing, near South Mount Auburn and Bloomfield roads in Cape Girardeau, plans a soft opening Thursday, May 25, according to its general manager...
