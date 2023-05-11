Jackson FBLA Honored for National Award

The Jackson FBLA chapter achieved the Champion Plus award in May 2023. Only 242 chapters of the 5200 chapters across the nation have achieved this honor.

Champion Plus is the fifth part of the Champion Chapter program, which is a series of membership engagement-focused challenges that chapters may complete for national recognition. By completing activities across the four sections, chapters earn points and recognition with a banner. This year was the first year for a Champion Plus level, a higher tier, focused on local chapters participating in national programs and recruitment activities and attending conferences.

The Jackson High School chapter has 69 student members this year and are advised by Ronna Kramer, Beth Redden, and Tonya Skinner.