Social Security Column: Eligibility for Spouse's Benefits

Social Security helps you secure today and tomorrow with financial benefits, information, and tools that support you throughout lifes journey. If you dont have enough Social Security credits to qualify for benefits on your own record, you may be able to receive benefits on your spouses record.

To qualify for spouses benefits, you must be one of the following:

 62 years of age or older.

Get our Daily Headlines Sent right to your inbox.

 Any age and have in your care a child who is younger than age 16 or who has a disability and is entitled to receive benefits on your spouses record.

If you wait until you reach full retirement age, your full spouses benefit could be up to one-half the amount your spouse is entitled to receive at their full retirement age. If you choose to receive your spouses benefits before you reach full retirement age, you will get a permanently reduced benefit. Youll also get a full spouses benefit before full retirement age if you care for a child who is entitled to receive benefits on your spouses record.

If youre eligible to receive retirement benefits on your own record, we will pay that amount first. If your benefits as a spouse are higher than your own retirement benefits, you will get a combination of benefits that equal the higher spouse benefit. For example, Sandy qualifies for a retirement benefit of $1,000 and a spouses benefit of $1,250. At her full retirement age, she will receive her own $1,000 retirement benefit. We will add $250 from her spouses benefit, for a total of $1,250.

Want to apply for either your or your spouses benefits? Are you at least 61 years and nine months old? If you answered yes to both, visit www.ssa.gov/benefits/retirement to get started today.

Are you divorced from a marriage that lasted at least 10 years? You may be able to get benefits on your former spouses record. For more information, please visit our website at www.ssa.gov/planners/retire/divspouse.html.