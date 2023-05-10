News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 5-10-23
Father God, thank you that there is no condemnation for those in Christ Jesus. Amen.
No tornado, but severe winds in Southeast MissouriThe National Weather Service sent out warnings of severe weather and possible tornadoes Monday night, May 8, for several counties in Southeast Missouri. Derrick Snyder, a meteorologist with the NWS office in Paducah, Kentucky, said the service...
Charitable group rebrands as Jackson Community FoundationSoutheast Missouri Medical Center Inc., which provided $4.2 million to help build Jackson Civic Center in 2016, as well as other projects since the mid-1960s, has changed its name to Jackson Community Foundation. JCF used the running of the Kentucky...
Jamie Burger seeks to move up in Missouri House leadershipRep. Jamie Burger of Benton, Missouri, was elected to state House leadership as assistant majority floor leader six months ago. Now, Burger wants to move up -- announcing Tuesday, May 9, a bid for majority floor leader in the 163-member lower...
Groundbreaking held for Cape Girardeau County jail expansionOn a warm day filled with sunshine, ground was broken Tuesday, May 9, for the expansion of the Cape Girardeau County jail in Jackson, and for renovation of the currently vacant 1908 county courthouse nearby. "I am honored and privileged to be part...
Film tax credit bill gets to the finish line in Missouri Legislature2Nearly a decade ago, former state Rep. Kathy Swan of Cape Girardeau introduced a bill to extend the tax credit for film companies making movies in Missouri. Swan, now a member of the state's Labor and Industrial Relations Commission, has been out of...
National Nurses Week: Ashley Poole: Late-blooming nurse after birth of children3Ashley Poole was a late bloomer in the nursing profession. Poole grew up in a medical household and had been intimidated by the knowledge and responsibility of going into that field. Instead, she sought and pursued a degree in marketing from...
SEMO instructor awarded for commitment to student success1A Southeast Missouri State University instructor recently received an Outstanding Faculty Commitment to Student Success award from the Ohio Valley Conference. According to a SEMO news release, Lea Anne Lambert, an instructor in the Department of...
National Nurses Week: Hannah Cox: Destined to go into nursing profession1Hannah Cox knows firsthand the possible perils of working in the nursing profession. Cox, a licensed practical nurse (LPN) and 2009 Cape Central graduate, is scheduling coordinator and wound care nurse for Chateau Girardeau's nursing center and...
National Nurses Week: Stacie Davis: School nurse with many responsibilitiesThe definition of a nurse is a person trained to care for the sick. A school nurse has additional responsibilities advancing the wellbeing, academic success and lifelong achievement of students. Stacie Davis has worked as the Chaffee (Missouri)...
National Nurses Week: Alyssa Kozlovsky: Call changed future career pathAlyssa Kozlovsky was on the path to being a dietitian when she got what would become a life-changing phone call. Someone had offered Kozlovsky a job helping one of their family members get their medications on a weekly basis. "So, I just thought I'm...
National Nurses Week: Cousins become nurses together1When Abbie Schaefer decided she wanted to follow in her mother's footsteps and become a nurse, she wasn't surprised when her younger cousin, Gavin Brown, made the same decision. As first cousins growing up in Egypt Mills, Missouri, Schaefer and...
National Nurses Week: Angela Head: A nurse at heartFrom hands-on nursing to overseeing operations at nearly 20 clinics, Angela Head has packed a lot into her two-decade nursing career. She began working with SoutheastHEALTH 20 years ago as a nursing assistant. A few years later, she earned a...
Senior citizen health fair to be held in DeltaSenior citizens are invited to learn more about services and products offered in the area during a health fair Wednesday, May 10. The health fair will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at Delta Community Center, 211 E. State St. in Delta, and is free and open...
Cape woman charged in alleged stabbing3A Cape Girardeau woman has been charged in an alleged stabbing that occurred Sunday, May 7. A social media post from Cape Girardeau Police Department says Emerald Boyd, 29, has been charged with felony first-degree domestic assault and armed...
Most read 5/8/23Thorngate project to launch with demolition next week in Cape GirardeauThorngate Holdings will begin demolition Monday, May 15, on the western part of its newly-purchased warehouse property at 1515 Independence St. in Cape Girardeau as the building footprint is repurposed for pickleball courts and a car park. Jeff...
Most read 5/8/23New Cape Girardeau burger joint to open at month's endFatty Patty Burger Barn, taking over the site of the closed Zaxby's restaurant at 407 Cape West Crossing, near South Mount Auburn and Bloomfield roads in Cape Girardeau, plans a soft opening Thursday, May 25, according to its general manager...
Prodigy Leadership Academy to offer program for home-school studentsProdigy Leadership Academy in Cape Girardeau will offer supplemental educational support to home-schooled students through its Prodigy Bridge program, beginning Tuesday, Aug. 29. Russell Grammer, Prodigy's director, said the new program is designed...
Cape Central program aims to foster Young Women of Excellence3Teenage girls are struggling in ways they've never struggled before. A study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, published in February, showed that 57% of high school girls in 2021 experienced sadness or hopelessness, up 21% from a...
Schools in Scott, Bollinger counties receive state safety grantsThree Bollinger County and two Scott County school districts are among 169 mostly rural systems that will receive the first round of funding from a new $20 million school safety grant program approved by state legislators in the wake of the spate of...
Sikeston teen's painting wins VFW state contest, moves on to nationalsSIKESTON, Mo. A Sikeston High School senior's painting in honor of her military-serving brother won first place in a VFW Auxiliary patriotic state contest, and now her artwork will compete on the national level. Lilly Bone won first place in...
Stars and Stripes Museum seeks expansionBLOOMFIELD, Mo. A survey is expected in the next month of land located behind the Stars and Stripes Museum that may be used to expand the tourist attraction. The museum would like to construct a new building and asked the Stoddard County...
Perryville man dies in one-vehicle crashA Perryville, Missouri, man died Sunday morning, May 7, in a one-vehicle crash. According to a state Highway Patrol report, Dylan Bohnert, 30, was southbound on Route B near Spring Valley Drive in a 2012 Ford pickup when the vehicle traveled off the...
Sikeston man held after altercation with Miner police at department1A man taken into custody for trespassing injured two Miner, Missouri, police officers Saturday, May 6. A release from Miner Police Department says Bud Jacobson of Sikeston, Missouri, was taken into custody after allegedly trespassing in the 600...
Jackson Prom 2023
Katrina Amos updates Cape chamber on airport plans1Katrina Amos, manager of Cape Girardeau Regional Airport since January 2020, gave attendees of Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce's May 5 First Friday Coffee an extensive report on operations at the facility in northern Scott County. Included...
Tunes at Twilight lineup confirmedSpring and warm weather are finally here, meaning community members can enjoy Old Town Cape's Tunes at Twilight concert series once again. Friday, May 12, is the kickoff concert. The concert series will be held at the gazebo at Ivers Square next to...
Most read 5/5/23Cape Girardeau County Commission OKs spending more money on new jail6Cape Girardeau County Commission has OK'd a $940,332 change order for the new jail project in Jackson, after discussions among Penzel Construction, the Jackson-based general contractor, commissioners and Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson's office. A...
Most read 5/5/23Nurse pleads guilty to taking fentanyl5A registered nurse faces up to four years in prison and a hefty fine after pleading guilty to illegally obtaining and using fentanyl from the hospital at which she worked. A release from U.S. District Court in Cape Girardeau said Lindsey Francis,...
Most read 5/4/23Cape Girardeau's Thorngate building to be redeveloped7A former factory building in Cape Girardeau is due for redevelopment by new ownership. Cape Girardeau-based Thorngate Holdings LLC plans to create two businesses in the 63,000-square-foot space at 1515 Independence St. in order to revitalize the...
Most read 5/4/23Cape Girardeau teen dies after being shot in Illinois2A Cape Girardeau teenager has died after being shot in Illinois. A release from Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation says JaZaria Hempstead, 17, died Tuesday, May 2, from injuries sustained in a Sunday, April 30, shooting just...
Most read 5/3/23Subject injured by self-inflicted gunshot wound at Trail of Tears8A subject suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound at Trail of Tears campground Tuesday morning, May 2. According to Cape Girardeau Sheriff's Office, a deputy responded to the scene at 6 a.m. and found the subject on their hands and knees in the...