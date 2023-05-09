News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Letter to the Editor
Local sheriffs are leaders
Bollinger County Sheriff Casey Graham spoke at our Cape Girardeau County Republican Women's meeting last week about the tornado that devastated their area.
The foundation of his remarks was the heartbreak of the loss of lives, property damage, physical challenges, and emotional challenges. Beyond that, Sheriff Cassey was overcome with the number of volunteers who immediately responded and still are assisting with help in all the challenges of the "rebuild" -- both physically and mentally.
He was especially grateful to our Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson for her help with people, advice and expertise. We are so very proud of these two individuals and how they immediately assumed the role of a leader.
DOUG AUSTIN, Cape Girardeau
