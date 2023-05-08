*Menu
Poem: Through My Open Window

By Mary Koeberl Rechenberg
Monday, May 8, 2023
Photo by Annie Spratt

Through my open window, I can hear

the rustling dance of the cottonwood's leaves

and the soft, soft whisper of a summertime breeze.

A chorus of birds sing a happy song,

inviting me to listen, all day long.

Tall green grass and gently rolling hills

frame a tiny brook, where the water spills.

Stately oak trees proudly stand

and a winding little road borders my land.

A little piece of heaven, I know,

sent with love through my open window.

Mary Koeberl Rechenberg, retired teacher, has published four children's books and her memoir. She enjoys writing poetry, articles and essays about special people and places.