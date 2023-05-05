News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 5-5-23
O Father God, may our faith bear fruit by helping those in need. Amen.
More to explore
Cape Girardeau County Commission OKs spending more money on new jailCape Girardeau County Commission has OK'd a $940,332 change order for the new jail project in Jackson, after discussions among Penzel Construction, the Jackson-based general contractor, commissioners and Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson's office. A...
Brady Barke named to enhanced athletics role at SEMOBrady Barke, Southeast Missouri State University's athletics director since 2016, has been named vice president for intercollegiate athletics, according to a Thursday, May 4, release from the school. "Southeast Athletics operates like any other...
Southeast Missouri man sentenced to prisonThe federal government has prosecuted and sentenced another Southeast Missouri person on machine gun weapons charges. U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr. on Thursday, May 4, sentenced Lamad Cross, 24, of Kennett, Missouri, to five and...
Sikeston authorities investigate shootingSIKESTON, Mo. -- Police are investigating a shooting that injured a man Thursday afternoon, May 4, in Sikeston. At about 2:15 p.m. Thursday, officers with Sikeston Department of Public Safety responded to Malone and Southwest streets in reference to...
Saluting a fallen firefighter in JacksonFirefighters from the Cape Girardeau and Jackson fire departments gathered Thursday, May 4, at the Jackson Fire Rescue 9/11 Memorial, 525 S. Hope St., in Jackson, to dedicate a walkway brick in memory of late Cape Girardeau Fire Capt. Ivan LaGrand,...
Fallen law enforcement officers to be rememberedThere will be a memorial ceremony for fallen law enforcement officers at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 11, at Cape Bible Church, located at 2911 Kage Road in Cape Girardeau. The ceremony is being sponsored by Seniors and Lawmen Together (S.A.L.T.), and the...
Nurse pleads guilty to taking fentanylA registered nurse faces up to four years in prison and a hefty fine after pleading guilty to illegally obtaining and using fentanyl from the hospital at which she worked. A release from U.S. District Court in Cape Girardeau said Lindsey Francis,...
Gibson Center adds mobile unit for mental health services2A converted recreational vehicle, tailored for mental health services, was delivered to the Gibson Center for Behavioral Change in Cape Girardeau last week. The mobile unit will be dispatched to rural Southeast Missourians who have little or no...
Locals look forward to King Charles III's coronationJeanette Lawson, associate director of development for KRCU Public Radio in Cape Girardeau, is a British subject who has lived in the U.S. since 1985. Lawson said she was planning to watch the formal crowning Saturday, May 6, of King Charles III on...
Cape Girardeau's Thorngate building to be redeveloped7A former factory building in Cape Girardeau is due for redevelopment by new ownership. Cape Girardeau-based Thorngate Holdings LLC plans to create two businesses in the 63,000-square-foot space at 1515 Independence St. in order to revitalize the...
Power of Women luncheon keynote speaker addresses quiet leadershipThe University Foundation hosted its 12th annual Power of Women Luncheon and Expo on Wednesday, May 3, to connect female students at Southeast Missouri State University with mentors and community resources. At the event presented by the...
Cape Girardeau teen dies after being shot in Illinois1A Cape Girardeau teenager has died after being shot in Illinois. A release from Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation says JaZaria Hempstead, 17, died Tuesday, May 2, from injuries sustained in a Sunday, April 30, shooting just...
Person detained in stabbing determined to have been acting in self defense3A person taken into custody Tuesday, May 2, in relation to a stabbing in Cape Girardeau will not face charges in the incident as authorities determined the person was acting in self-defense. A social media post from Cape Girardeau Police Department...
Jackson selects paving contractor, says no to tiny homesBlack Diamond Paving of Oak Ridge, a family owned and operated firm, was awarded a $342,337.98 contract for City of Jackson's annual asphalt pavement improvement program during the Board of Aldermen meeting Monday, May 1. The company, the lower of...
Revere Plastics to close location in Poplar BluffPOPLAR BLUFF, Mo. The Daily American Republic has confirmed employees of Revere Plastics in Poplar Bluff were notified Wednesday, May 3, the plant will be closing. Officials with Revere said it will impact 85 jobs in Poplar Bluff. Additional...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 5/4/23 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Thursday, May 4, 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Monday, May 1, meeting Communications/reports -- other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail and...
Subject injured by self-inflicted gunshot wound at Trail of Tears8A subject suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound at Trail of Tears campground Tuesday morning, May 2. According to Cape Girardeau Sheriff's Office, a deputy responded to the scene at 6 a.m. and found the subject on their hands and knees in the...
Cape Girardeau to host 2nd annual Juneteenth celebration9Cape Girardeau Convention and Visitors Bureau will be hosting a communitywide Juneteenth celebration Saturday, June 17. The celebration will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. at Ivers Square in Cape Girardeau. Juneteenth has been celebrated for more than 150...
Southeast Missouri University Foundation to mark 40th anniversary1University Foundation will be holding an open house Thursday, May 4, to celebrate the organization's 40th anniversary. The open house for the organization affiliated with Southeast Missouri State University will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. at Wehking...
Realtors pledge help for Bollinger County tornado victimsCape Girardeau-based Southeast Missouri Realtors and Missouri Realtors are teaming up in concert with the National Association of Realtors Relief Fund to make $100,000 in funding available to Bollinger County residents impacted by the recent deadly...
Local News 5/2/23'Visionary' Cape Girardeau city planner Kent Bratton dies1Kent Bratton, who served nearly 20 years as the City of Cape Girardeau's city planner, is being remembered by those who knew him well following his death Thursday, April 27, at 81. "(Kent) was the repository of all things planning and of historical...
Most read 5/2/23Broadway Theatre redevelopment moves forward32It was standing-room only Monday, May 1, in the Cape Girardeau City Council chambers as council members heard from the public before making a decision about what to do with the dilapidated, but historic, former Broadway Theatre. Council members...
Most read 5/2/23Trump accuser says many in her generation didn't report rapeNEW YORK -- A magazine columnist who says Donald Trump raped her in a department store's dressing room two decades before he became president acknowledged Monday that she never followed her own advice to readers that they report sexual attacks to...
Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation to buy old Cape Girardeau City Hall5The historic former Lorimier School, site of Cape Girardeau City Hall from 1978 to 2021, is under contract to be sold to Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation. Both parties to the pending transaction confirmed the deal Friday, April 28, for...
Vehicle dealership coming to Cape Girardeau5Autovada LLC plans to open a motor vehicle dealership at 622 S. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau, and construction of a 2,500-square-foot building is underway. "It's a good spot, a good corner," Autovada co-owner Allen Rhodes said. "We have a...
Stooges Restaurant in Jackson for saleStooges Restaurant, a 2,159-square-foot restaurant on .62 acres at 507 W. Main St. in Jackson, is for sale with an asking price of $439,900. Included in the sale is the building, business and land. Rodney Barnes, who bought the eatery in 2018, is a...
Most read 4/29/23Marijuana and real estate - a Cape Girardeau discussion8Four words few people might have included in a sentence before Nov. 8, 2022 -- marijuana and real estate -- are today quite relevant for those who earn their livelihoods as Realtors. Missouri voters on that date legalized adult use marijuana in the...
Most read 4/28/23Notre Dame High senior records perfect ACT score5A Notre Dame Regional High School senior received a perfect score on her ACT. Evelyn Jones secured a 36 on the standardized test, in addition to being named valedictorian of the Class of 2023. Jones also has received a slew of scholarships and...