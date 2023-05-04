*Menu
Southeast Missourian

Cape Noon Optimist Recognize Area Seniors

User-submitted story by Dave Cantrell, Cape Noon Optimist
Thursday, May 4, 2023
(L-R) Anya Ryzhkova, Grace Hester, Ella Rose Ferguson, Jenny Glueck

Cape Noon Optimist annually recognize high school seniors through the Steve Wright Scholarship Foundation. The students are nominated by their counselors based upon their exemplary performance, commitment, and service. Each student receives $1,000 towards their continuing education and training. This years recipients are:

Anya Ryzhkova: Saxony HS
Grace Hester: Eagle Ridge HS
Ella Rose Ferguson: Cape Central HS
Jenny Glueck: Notre Dame HS

