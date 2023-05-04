Gateway Opens New Mortgage Center in Cape Girardeau, MO

Gateway Mortgage announced today the opening of a new mortgage center in Missouri to meet increased demand from local communities for home financing. The new opening in Cape Girardeau brings Gateways footprint to four in the state of Missouri and more than 115 mortgage centers across the United States. Gateway also has mortgage centers in Pleasant Hill, Joplin, and Sedalia. The new mortgage center is located at 1021 Kingsway Drive, Suite 11C, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701.

Were excited to grow our presence further by adding our newest branch in Cape Girardeau, said Dave Weston, Mortgage Sales Manager. This team has years of experience, fantastic leadership, and great culture that others will want to be a part of. Gateway has a strong reputation for closing loans on time, which means new homeowners can have the peace of mind knowing they can start enjoying their new home as planned.

Gateways mission is to strengthen the families and communities we serve, said Chris Dunlap, Regional Vice President of Gateway Mortgage. What better way to do that than to open offices in growing communities where we can live and work alongside our neighbors.

About Gateway First Bank

Get our Daily Headlines Sent right to your inbox.

Gateway, headquartered in Jenks, Oklahoma, is a leading financial institution that provides banking and mortgage services to individuals and businesses. Gateway is one of the largest financial institutions in the state, with assets totaling over $2 billion. In addition to its eight banking centers in Oklahoma, Gateway has a strong mortgage presence nationally, with more than 115 mortgage locations and over 1,000 employees. www.gatewayfirst.com

© 2023 Gateway First Bank. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender. NMLS 7233.

Follow Gateway First on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/GatewayFirstBank/),

Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/gatewayfirstbank/)

LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/gatewayfirst/)

Twitter (https://twitter.com/Gateway1st)

Follow Gateway Mortgage on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/GatewayMortgage/)

Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/gatewaymortgage/)

LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/gateway-mortgage-group/)

Twitter (https://twitter.com/gatewayloan)