*Menu
Search
Submit
Newsletters
E-Edition
Southeast Missourian

Jackson FFA Member selected for Missouri HYPE Academy

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
User-submitted story by Taylor Myers
Wednesday, May 3, 2023

HYPE is an academy sponsored by Missouri Corn for 30 passionate incoming FFA seniors. HYPE teaches students about advocacy, leadership, and strengthens their knowledge of agriculture. After a competitive selection process, Ty Bollinger was selected for the academy. Congratulations Ty!

Comments