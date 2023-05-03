Voice for Life Awards

Tuesday, May 2, was a special night for several children, especially from Guardian Angel School, in the Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau. The award service for the Voice for Life contest winners was held at Old St. Vincent church in Cape Girardeau. Bishop Edward Rice presented the awards to the children.

Earlier this year, students in grades K-12th in our diocesan schools, psr, and home schools were asked to use their creativity to promote the theme of "St. Joachim & St. Anne, Saints for the Dignity of Life". K-4th grade students could color a provided picture of the 2 Saints. Grades 3-12 could make posters based on the above mentioned theme. Students in grades 5-12 could write a poem or an essay on the theme of the 2 Saints. In addition, students in grades 5-12 could design a T-shirt that promoted pro-life. Three T-shirt design winners were chosen and won the chance to have T-shirts made with each design and sold to the public by Voice for Life. The T-shirt design winners were awarded $100 for 1st place, $75 for 2nd, and $50 for 3rd. It is a special honor to see people wearing T-shirts at any time with your design on them.

First the entries were judged on the school, PSR, and home school level with one winner per grade and per category. These entries were sent to the Voice for Life committee and judged anonymously. Each category had 1st and 2nd place winners as well as several honorable mention winners.

Guardian Angel School in Oran had 3 students recognized that evening. Elaina Hahn won first place for 4th grade for her colored picture of St. Joachim & St. Anne. Owen Morrison, 2nd grade, & Teagan King, Kindergarten, each won honorable mention for their colored pictures.

Pro-life week was celebrated April 23-30 in schools and with a March for Life held in Jefferson City on Wednesday, April 26. Guardian Angel Junior Beta Club members attended the March for Life in Jefferson City. It was nice to have a more local place to do a March for Life and during a warmer part of the year. It was a memorable time for our students, and their parents, to get to attend a March for Life.