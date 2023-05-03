News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 5-3-23
O Lord Jesus, glorious Savior, thank you for hearing all our prayers. Amen.
More to explore
Subject injured by self-inflicted gunshot wound at Trail of Tears1A subject suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound at Trail of Tears campground Tuesday morning, May 2. According to Cape Girardeau Sheriff's Office, a deputy responded to the scene at 6 a.m. and found the subject on their hands and knees in the...
Cape Girardeau to host 2nd annual Juneteenth celebration1Cape Girardeau Convention and Visitors Bureau will be hosting a communitywide Juneteenth celebration Saturday, June 17. The celebration will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. at Ivers Square in Cape Girardeau. Juneteenth has been celebrated for more than 150...
Southeast Missouri University Foundation to mark 40th anniversaryUniversity Foundation will be holding an open house Thursday, May 4, to celebrate the organization's 40th anniversary. The open house for the organization affiliated with Southeast Missouri State University will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. at Wehking...
Realtors pledge help for Bollinger County tornado victimsCape Girardeau-based Southeast Missouri Realtors and Missouri Realtors are teaming up in concert with the National Association of Realtors Relief Fund to make $100,000 in funding available to Bollinger County residents impacted by the recent deadly...
'Visionary' Cape Girardeau city planner Kent Bratton dies1Kent Bratton, who served nearly 20 years as the City of Cape Girardeau's city planner, is being remembered by those who knew him well following his death Thursday, April 27, at 81. "(Kent) was the repository of all things planning and of historical...
Broadway Theatre redevelopment moves forward26It was standing-room only Monday, May 1, in the Cape Girardeau City Council chambers as council members heard from the public before making a decision about what to do with the dilapidated, but historic, former Broadway Theatre. Council members...
National Day of Prayer events setSeveral events in Cape Girardeau will mark National Day of Prayer on Thursday, May 4. A "Carry the Cross" walk will begin at 10 a.m. at Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau. The walk will follow Broadway east, ending at City Hall, 44 N. Lorimier St. At...
Cape Girardeau riverboat season announced2VisitCape has announced 13 stops in the 2023 riverboat schedule for Cape Girardeau between Monday, June 19, and Wednesday, Sept. 27. The kickoff of the season is approximately two months later than in 2022, but VisitCape's Josh Thompson said no...
Oran library set to host 'Star Wars' event ThursdayRiverside Regional Library's branch in Oran, Missouri, will be holding a "Star Wars" event Thursday, May 4. The event will last all day. May 4 has been deemed an informal "Star Wars" celebration day because of the date sounding similar to the famous...
Local News 5/1/23Local teacher lauds toy company for Barbie with Down syndromeThe toy manufacturer Mattel released its first Barbie doll representing a person with Down syndrome last week. The doll is dressed in a floral dress with the butterflies around the flowers. The flowers are yellow and blue, which are the colors...
Most read 5/1/23Vehicle dealership coming to Cape Girardeau5Autovada LLC plans to open a motor vehicle dealership at 622 S. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau, and construction of a 2,500-square-foot building is underway. "It's a good spot, a good corner," Autovada co-owner Allen Rhodes said. "We have a...
Local News 5/1/23Carter County employees moving into new courthouse after historic flooding in 2017VAN BUREN, Mo. Carter County, Missouri, employees are relocating to their new, larger building. The new structure will house not only the sheriff's office and jail cells, but also all court offices, including the clerk, assessor, collector,...
Most read 5/1/23Stooges Restaurant in Jackson for saleStooges Restaurant, a 2,159-square-foot restaurant on .62 acres at 507 W. Main St. in Jackson, is for sale with an asking price of $439,900. Included in the sale is the building, business and land. Rodney Barnes, who bought the eatery in 2018, is a...
Care to Learn organizer outlines help given to local students1Officials with a local charity organization recently updated Cape Girardeau public school officials on student needs met over the last school year. Callie Welker, advisory board president of the Cape Girardeau chapter of Care to Learn, said they...
Search for missing Sikeston woman extends to IllinoisSIKESTON, Mo. -- Law enforcement took their search for a woman reported missing in Sikeston two years ago to Illinois on Friday, April 28. Sikeston Department of Public Safety investigators along with the assistance of several other agencies spent...
Marijuana and real estate - a Cape Girardeau discussion8Four words few people might have included in a sentence before Nov. 8, 2022 -- marijuana and real estate -- are today quite relevant for those who earn their livelihoods as Realtors. Missouri voters on that date legalized adult use marijuana in the...
Cape Council to decide fate of former theatre building11Cape Girardeau City Council members will decide whether to save or raze the former Broadway Theatre at their meeting Monday, May 1. Council members voted 6-1 -- Robbie Guard was the sole dissenter -- April 17 in favor of holding a public hearing...
Jackson's UJRO scuttles open houseCiting a lack of inventory, Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization has canceled its planned Thursday, May 4, "vacant spaces" open house. "While we are disappointed to have to cancel the event, we feel it's the best decision given the current...
SEMO to present musical comedy 'Firebringer'A musical comedy about cave-people and the discovery of fire will open Thursday, May 4, at the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus in Cape Girardeau. "Firebringer" is a "New Stone Age musical" created by Starkid, a theater company that...
Scott County third graders learn about agriculture at annual eventBENTON, Mo. -- On Tuesday, April 25, third graders from Scott County learned about farm life in Southeast Missouri as they received an agricultural lesson during the Scott County Women in Agriculture's 18th Annual Farm Day at the St. Denis Parish...
Cape County inmate sustains minor injuries in fall from moving vehicle2A Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office inmate being transported to a facility to bond out of jail suffered minor injuries Wednesday, April 26, when she attempted to exit the moving vehicle. According to information provided by the department, a...
Photo Gallery 4/29/23Scott City Prom 2023
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for 5-1--23City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Monday, May 1 Adoption of agenda n Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda. Approval of minutes n Motion approving the minutes of the regular meeting of April 17. Financial...
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for 5/1/23Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Monday, May 1 City Hall Presentations n Mental Health Awareness Month Proclamation n Local Government Week 2023 Proclamation Items for discussion n Appearances by Advisory Board Applicants n Consent Agenda Review...
Most read 4/28/23Notre Dame High senior records perfect ACT score5A Notre Dame Regional High School senior received a perfect score on her ACT. Evelyn Jones secured a 36 on the standardized test, in addition to being named valedictorian of the Class of 2023. Jones also has received a slew of scholarships and...
Most read 4/27/23Two charged with murder after Sikeston park shooting17SIKESTON, Mo. Two men are in custody, facing charges for their alleged involvement in a shooting that killed one man and seriously injured a woman Tuesday, April 25, at a Sikeston park. Tanner Watkins, 20, of Sikeston and Kaleb Michael Ramsey, 18,...
Most read 4/26/23Jackson school officials must regroup after proposal failure12Jackson Schools superintendent Scott Smith is seeking clarity. The district's April 4 dual tax proposition failed. The first proposal, Proposition I, which would have infused millions of dollars into the operations budget primarily for raising...