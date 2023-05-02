Volunteer ombudsmen needed

Letter to the Editor

Residents in nursing homes have rights mandated by federal and state law. The ombudsman program was established by the Older American's Act to be a 'voice' for residents in long-term care facilities, assuring that resident rights are upheld. The ombudsman program seeks to advocate for individual residents as well as inform the public regarding nursing home issues.

The Aging Matters Long Term Care Ombudsman Program is currently seeking volunteers throughout the region. Volunteer ombudsmen serve residents of nursing homes and residential care facilities providing support and assistance with any problems or complaints. Following screening and training, the volunteer is assigned to a facility. The ombudsman receives orientation to the facility and its procedures prior to making regular contact with the residents.

To take advantage of the volunteer opportunities or to learn more about the ombudsman program, please contact me or Erin Mason, assistant director, Aging Matters at (573) 335-3331 or (800) 392-8771.

EMILY SMITH, Cape Girardeau, regional ombudsman director, Aging Matters