South Side Farms takes an important step forward

Editorial

The 16-acre South Side Farms development took another step forward recently.

Cape Girardeau City Council members voted unanimously to approve the project's Phase 1 final development plan at the April 17 meeting. The plan will receive a second vote at the council's meeting Monday, May 1.

This is an exciting project for Cape Girardeau. Organizers have outlined an estimated $20 million plan overall that will develop 16 acres of previously unoccupied land in the city's south side to include an urban farm, grocery store, restaurant, health clinic, child care facility, housing and a police substation.

Phase 1 is expected to include 14 single-family homes, 12 townhouses, 16 multifamily units and a community center/early childhood learning center.

Jimmy Wilferth, interim executive director of South Side Farms, said the project is being rolled out slowly in part because of costs and in part so organizers can take in feedback from stakeholders. One of these listening sessions is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 4, at Shawnee Park Sports Complex. Those with comments, questions or concerns are encouraged to attend. The group is seeking feedback to make sure the project meets the needs of those who will most benefit from it.

We continue to be impressed by the scope, vision and heart behind South Side Farms. Many people are working to help improve Cape Girardeau's south side whether through housing, education, child care, food and jobs. This project seeks to address many of these areas in a smart and sustainable way. We wish them much success as they continue to move forward.