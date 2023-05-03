Hudson Chiropractic extends hours
Wednesday, May 3, 2023
Hudson Chiropractic in Cape Girardeau extended operating hours to allow flexibility for patients with busy schedules. They are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, and 8:40 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Hudson Chiropractic made it possible for patients to book appointments, ask questions and obtain paperwork online.
We take pride in being very efficient in the new patient experience, and more importantly, in quick patient recovery times. ...This allows us to offer a very quick and smooth new patient and existing patient experience that most don't get anywhere else in healthcare, said co-owner of Hudson Chiropractic, Dr. Seth Hudson.
Hudson Chiropractic is Southeast Missouris premier chiropractic treatment center, offering a multidisciplinary approach to treating musculoskeletal conditions. Hudson said they take pride in offering a welcoming atmosphere with amazing clinical outcomes. They recently added dry needling and acupuncture services, shown in literature as very impactful tools in a clinical setting.