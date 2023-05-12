First Midwest Bank adds new location and new product offering

Chartered in 1964 with the vision of hiring local people to take local deposits and make local loans, the First Midwest Bank group affiliates have experienced consistent growth with multiple full-service branch locations throughout the Ozarks and Southeast Missouri, including the communities of Poplar Bluff, Dexter, Sikeston, Jackson, Cape Girardeau and Columbia.

In early 2022, First Midwest expanded its footprint by opening a loan production office and purchasing a former Bank of America building in the heart of Springfield, Mo.

Working with a design-and-build firm teamed with local contractors who completely remodeled the building, First Midwest Banks newest full-service location opened on March 1, 2023, at 2540 E. Sunshine St. in Springfield.

For over 50 years, First Midwest Bank has provided hometown customer service and innovative banking products to our customers across Missouri, said Joey McLane, First Midwest Bank President/CEO. We are excited to offer those same tools and services to the Springfield market.

In addition to a new location, First Midwest also added to its product line up with the addition of MoneyMap ­ a free money management tool for businesses and consumers.

With MoneyMap by First Midwest, customers can bring all of their financial accounts  even those with other banks and credit unions  to one location allowing them to track spending, create an automatic budget and debt reduction plan, set financial goals and view transactions.

For more information on all of First Midwests products and offerings, visit onemidwest.com. First Midwest Bank is a member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender.