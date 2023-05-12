Cape Airport makes improvements, builds new terminal

Progress is in full swing as the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport (CGI) works to complete several major capital improvement projects. After years of planning and having received funds from the Coronavirus Aide Recovery and Economic Stimulus Act and locally, CGI is slated to complete the Taxiway B Reconstruction Project, new T-hangars and Passenger Terminal Building, all before June 2024.

The $21 million investment in airport improvements will enhance this community asset and improve customer experience.

While the Taxiway project is nearly complete, a groundbreaking for the new $12+ million terminal was recently held with KCI Construction, the team selected to complete the project.

This is a historic time for the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. These enhancements will aid the airport, and thereby community, for future growth and development in the region. We are excited to see this progress happening at CGI, said Katrina Amos, airport manager.