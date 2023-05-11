Rust & Martin Interior Design celebrates 90 years

One family business. Three generations. 90 Years.

For any business to exist for 90 years is amazing, but a luxury-oriented business standing the test of time through a depression, multiple recessions and a pandemic is baffling. How, you ask? Heres a little intel on Rust & Martin Interior Designs background.

The 90 years have been so different for each one of the generations, said Mike Rust, president of Rust & Martin Interior Design. My grandfather, Wayne Rust started Rust & Martin with Bud Martin in 1933. It was very dicey because it was in the middle of the depression.

Wayne Rusts experience reupholstering bus seats for the General Motors plant in Michigan led to partnering with Bud Martin in an upholstery business in Cape Girardeau. It started in a 9 x 9 tar paper shack.

His son, Harry, attended the New York School of Interior Design, upon college graduation.

What was a drapery shop in 1958 became a full-fledged interior design firm with furniture, floor coverings, wallpaper and appliances.

Mike attended the same design school upon his college graduation, as well.

Several moves later these offerings changed again when Mike purchased the business from his parents in 1998.

Mike has taken the business to yet another level as he began drawing house plans that had a major emphasis on kitchens and baths. He added cabinetry and later designs for landscaping, decks and swimming pools.

Mikes view on how theyve survived for 90 years: Constantly listening to our clients. They were asking us to help them with certain aspects of their home, and we then worked towards that.

If that isnt enough of a business evolution, they also have a significant portion of commercial design business for restaurants, professional buildings, nursing homes, funeral homes and retail spaces. Mike enjoys switching gears for commercial projects, designing the space to reflect the image the owners want to project.

We look forward to our next 10 years for our 100-year anniversary, said Mike.