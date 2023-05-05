Cuba Financial Group continues planning legacy, moves into new office building

Cuba Financial Group officially moved into their new Cape Girardeau office at 3224 Independence Street.

CEO and Senior Wealth Advisor Tyler Cuba says this new office allows the company to expand and continue providing clients with the best overall wealth management experience.

This new building is more than a new physical location. It represents our investment in the future of independent financial planning and wealth management for our clients and the greater community, Tyler said.

Cuba Financial Group has 40 years of experience in guiding clients towards successful financial futures. Richard Cuba, Tylers father, started Cuba Financial in 1983. After implementing a financial plan for his own family, Richard realized this process was vital to the long-term financial success of families in the Cape Girardeau community.

Richard left his management position at Procter and Gamble and began meeting local clients in an upstairs room of his family home. From those humble beginnings, Cuba Financial Group evolved into a regional firm advising clients across more than 15 states and being recognized as one of the top independent advisor practices annually.

Cuba Financial feels a commitment to their community, and they have a reputation for educating individuals on personal finance in an easy-to-understand manner. As a company, they want to help clients embrace their financial future by bringing clarity and simplicity to the main components of financial planning: investing, insurance, wealth preservation and legacy.

We take great pride in simplifying the financial lives of our clients, Tyler said. Strategizing ways to help them efficiently grow, protect and distribute their wealth.

In 2009, Tyler joined the firm and is now responsible for the day-to-day operations and leads the advisory team as CEO and Senior Wealth Advisor. He was recognized again in 2022 as one of the Top Advisors Under 40 by Cetera Financial Group.

Hanging on their office wall is a constant reminder of the mission of Cuba Financial Group. The handwritten financial plan Richard put together for his family in 1982 is still a perfect reflection of the guiding principles of Cuba Financial Group today: Live Purposefully, Work Diligently and Give Generously.

Our purpose is to deliver an experience that helps individuals attain their financial goals and do so in a way that makes them feel connected, engaged and in control, Tyler said. If we can continually deliver on this mission, we believe well always be making progress.

