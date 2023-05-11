Busch Pet Products owners make improvements to LaCroix Village block
LaCroix Village, a half block of French-style buildings, is home to Busch Pet Products. The 4,400-square-foot shop is next door to their sister business, Deer Creek Doggie Day Camp, and has a five-tub self-service dog wash, extensive dog and cat food departments and a room for special events, seminars or birthday parties.
Stacy Busch-Heisserer and her husband, Chris, own Busch Pet Products and long-time business Buschs Kennel. They purchased the whole strip of LaCroix Village shops in 2019 and have made major improvements to the spaces.
I began Busch Pet Products in a 700-square-foot store in 2010 and had absolutely no idea where this journey would take me, said Busch-Heisserer. Once nutrition became such a recurring theme in the store, I knew I had found my passion.
The staff at Busch Pet Products participate in continual education to gain knowledge of the best food for dogs and cats. Busch-Heisserer has both dog and cat nutrition certification from the Academy of Natural Health Sciences. New employees are trained through Dogs Naturally University.
Im most proud of what we do to help customers with the health of their pets, said Busch-Heisserer. Because its our responsibility to help our pets live long healthy lives.